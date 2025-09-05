"Can't believe he would have such audacity": Bubba Wallace's spotter reacts to Kyle Busch's ad starring wife Samantha

Kyle Busch recently starred in an ad alongside his wife Samantha Busch. The post drew attention online, and Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft chimed in with a playful jab aimed at Busch's 'struggles' this season.Busch and Samantha have been married since 2010 and have two kids together, Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix-Key Busch, born in 2022 via surrogacy. The couple have been open about their struggles with infertility and have voiced their support for families facing similar issues.On a lighter note, Busch shared an X post on Thursday, September 3, featuring a visit to the Gameday Men's health clinic. He attached a cheeky caption that read,&quot;For the first time in my life, I won a race I didn’t want to win!😂 The wife decided I needed a lil tune up at Gameday Men’s Health to get back on track. The guys and gals at the clinic got me back on top and finishing second. Just like @SamanthaBusch likes it.😏&quot;Freddie Kraft took notice of the post and shared it with the following caption.&quot;I can’t believe Kyle would have the audacity to make this video. Knowing full well the struggles Rowdy Nation have been going thru this year. 🔵🔵&quot;Kyle Busch's season so far has been a repeat of his 2024 showing. The Richard Childress Racing driver failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year and has gone winless as well.With just two top-5s from 27 races, Busch's form has been a far cry from his glory days. However, his eighth place finish at the recently concluded Southern 500 offers some hope. He now heads to World Wide Technology Raceway, a track where Busch last won in 2023.Fans can watch the 240-lap event on Sunday, September 7, at 3 PM ET. The race will be broadcast on USA and HBO Max, while SiriusXM and MRN will relay radio updates.Kyle Busch and his wife reveal their secrets to a lasting marriageKyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, recently opened up about nearly ending their relationship and how they found their way back together. She shared an Instagram post with tips to keep the chemistry alive. Her caption read:&quot;This week, Kyle and I hit record and opened up about how we repaired our marriage. To be completely real with you—there was a time I thought he’d walk away and never come back. 💔&quot;&quot;But through time, counseling, and a whole lot of work, we’ve come out stronger. Here’s what we’ve learned and what helped us heal. I’m so proud of us, babe😘,&quot; she added.Kyle Busch's wie posts tips for lasting larriage. Source@Instagram/samanthabuschKyle Busch first met Samantha at a promotional event for Chevrolet back in 2008. She was working as a promo girl for Chevy at the time. She recently revealed how she mistook Busch for a promo boy as well.