“Can't cancel Michael Jordan!”: NASCAR fans react to latest Tyler Reddick paint scheme

23XI Racing shared an updated post of the Michael Jordan brand paint scheme on Tyler Reddick's car for The Clash, which caught the attention of fans. The initial post had the tagline "Unbannable" on the rear end but it was later removed.

Michael Jordan is a six-time NBA champion who founded 23XI Racing in 2020 along with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Toyota-affiliated team is engaged in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.

Fans shared mixed reactions to the paint scheme on the No. 45 Toyota Camry, with some believing it was a jab at NASCAR amid the legal battle. The latest development is the granting of a preliminary injunction, although the team is scheduled to face NASCAR in a jury trial on December 1.

The livery could also be a reference to the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 Bred, a shoe banned in the NBA for violating uniform rules.

The livery for Reddick's Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium features a white base, contrasting with the black-and-red Air Jordan 1 Bred color scheme. The design also includes tape-like elements over the Jumpman logos, potentially referencing the ban on the shoe.

One fan mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that no one can cancel Michael Jordan, writing:

"Can't cancel Jordan! CCJ"

"🔥🔥," another X user commented.

Some fans couldn't help but notice the updated post which had the "Unbannable" tagline removed. One fan hilariously took a jibe at the latest post, saying that 23XI was bannable as the team edited the tagline out.

"Bannable after all," the fan wrote.

"They banned the unbannable text," another X user stated.

Meanwhile, some fans didn't like the paint scheme, with one X user saying:

"I still don’t like how it looks. Not because of the logo, but because of the whole design of this paint scheme."

"Was hoping it was taken down for a new design 💔," another fan commented.

Tyler Reddick will pilot the No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry in the Cook Out Clash, a pre-season exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium in North Carolina. He enters the event following a strong 2024 season that culminated in a Championship 4 appearance at Phoenix Raceway.

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing gets preliminary injunction for 2025 season

As mentioned earlier, 23XI Racing, along with Front Row Motorsports, got a preliminary injunction for the 2025 season. This provides the teams guaranteed entries for the 36-race schedule and huge payouts.

Michael Jordan's team will field three cars with the addition of Riley Herbst. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver will pilot the new No. 35 Toyota Camry with sponsorship from Monster Energy.

Herbst will join Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace starting the 2025 season. Reddick will drive the No. 45 Toyota, while Wallace will return to the No. 23, the number Michael Jordan wore during his Chicago Bulls days.

In Picture: Bubba Wallace drives the No. 23 car - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, FRM has added Zane Smith as their third driver alongside Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson.

The new trios will officially debut at the Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 on February 16. It will mark Michael Jordan's fifth season in the premier series as a team co-owner.

