“Can't make this stuff up”: Connor Zilisch takes hilarious dig at himself with latest hospital bracelet picture

Connor Zilisch poked fun at his hospital bracelet after his victory lane mishap at Watkins Glen International. The bracelet read “Fall Risk”, the very way he ended up breaking his collarbone last weekend.During the Mission 200 at The Glen, Zilisch started on pole and led 60 laps en route to his sixth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. His celebration took an unfortunate turn when he slipped while standing atop his #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in victory lane, sending him crashing to the ground. He was transported from the track to the hospital for evaluation and underwent surgery on Tuesday.He posted an update on X from the hospital, sharing a photo of his anesthesia bracelet, ironically labeled “Fall Risk.”“The bracelet I got in the hospital this morning bc of anesthesia. Can’t make this stuff up,” he wrote.Fortunately, there is no Xfinity Series race this weekend, allowing Connor Zilisch more time to rest. The action will resume at Daytona International Speedway on August 22, the third-to-final race before the playoffs begin. He only had one series start on the iconic track during this year's season-opener, where he was involved in a race-ending multi-car wreck on lap 118.After 22 starts (he missed one race due to injury), the Chevy driver has amassed six wins, 12 top-fives, and 14 top-10s. He has earned the most playoff points at 36, which should safeguard his spot in the postseason. He leads the points standings ahead of defending series champion Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer, respectively.“Tough to make a comeback from this generational aura debt”: Connor Zilisch on victory lane incident at Watkins GlenIn addition to sharing the photo of his hospital bracelet, Zilisch joked about his victory lane mishap. The 19-year-old said he was now in “generational aura debt” after the tumble, admitting it would be tough to recover from.Generational aura debt is an internet slang term for losing one’s “cool” factor after an embarrassing moment. It’s considered the most severe form of aura loss, far beyond minor setbacks like losing a few “aura points.”Replying to sports broadcaster Ben Davis, who posted the clip of Connor Zilisch falling off his car, the JR Motorsports driver wrote on X:“Now that I know I’ll be alright, it’s gonna be tough to make a comeback from this generational aura debt. Dang, at least I won.”Connor Zilisch in victory lane after winning the Mission 200 at The Glen - Source: ImagnConnor Zilisch’s injury in victory lane was a rare occurrence. Some drivers have pulled off even riskier celebrations, like Tony Stewart’s fence climbs or Carl Edwards’ backflips off his car. As a result, he told the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast that another driver mentioned their team had banned celebrating on top of the race car.The only NASCAR race that followed his incident, the Go Bowling at The Glen (Cup Series), saw winner Shane van Gisbergen climb out of his car in victory lane carefully, avoiding stepping atop his #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. The team posted a clip of it on X, and Zilisch responded with a GIF of Sesame Street’s Ernie doing a facepalm.