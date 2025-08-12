Connor Zilisch shares latest health update, NASCAR star undergoes surgery on his collarbone

Connor Zilisch underwent surgery on his broken collarbone following his incident at Watkins Glen International last weekend. He admitted that the road to recovery has been mentally challenging, but the support he’s received has helped him through it.
To recall, Zilisch, 19, won the Mission 200 at The Glen (NASCAR Xfinity Series) after starting on pole and leading 60 of the 82 laps. However, his celebration took an unfortunate turn when he slipped while standing atop his #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in victory lane, leading to an awkward fall that sent him to the infield care center and later the hospital.
The North Carolina native suffered a broken collarbone but was released from the hospital soon after. He attended the Go Bowling at The Glen (Cup Series) the next day, a race he was originally set to enter with Trackhouse Racing, though he was sidelined to focus on his recovery.
In an X post on Tuesday (August 12), Connor Zilisch provided an update on his surgery to his followers, saying:
“Wanted to give everyone a quick update. Had surgery on my collarbone this morning to get a plate and screws to help with the healing process. Been a tough few days for me mentally, but all the love you guys have shown has certainly helped. Thank you.”
The Xfinity Series has a week off, giving Zilisch more time to recover ahead of the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. It is the third-to-last race before the playoffs begin at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The #88 Chevy driver is bound for the postseason after winning six races, the most after 23 races. He has also scored 12 top-fives and 14 top-10s to earn 36 valuable playoff points, which should help him advance to the rounds.
“Everyone's going to think I'm a p**sy”: Connor Zilisch shared his thoughts after his incident in victory lane at Watkins Glen
As Connor Zilisch was being loaded into an ambulance at Watkins Glen International, the 19-year-old admitted he worried people might think he was a p**sy. Aside from his sore shoulder, he said he felt fine, but the medical team insisted on extra precautions.
Explaining his perspective after the incident, the JR Motorsports rookie told the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast (via Dirty Mo Media on X):
“Apparently, the first thing I said when I came back to life, and you know, was resurrected is... I was talking to the medics, and I was like, 'I'm good, my shoulder hurts a little bit, but that's it..I'm fine.' And they're like, ‘No, we're putting you on the stretcher.’”
“I'm in this neck brace and I'm getting pulled away on the stretcher, and apparently, the first words that came out of my mouth that were legitimate were ‘God, everyone's going to think I'm a p**sy’” he added.
On the same podcast episode, Zilisch recalled talking to another driver at an airport about the incident in victory lane. He playfully apologized after learning that a competition director banned standing on cars in celebration.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.