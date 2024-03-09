"Can't make it up": Denny Hamlin reveals what went wrong during Bubba Wallace's fateful pitstop in Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing co-owner and active driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, recently spoke about his team's woes on pit road in Las Vegas.

Bubba Wallace, who is seen behind the wheel of the #23 Toyota Camry XSE fielded by Hamlin's team, was seen stranded on pit road last weekend in Las Vegas. Wallace's luck in Sin City ran out when the #23 crew failed to get one of his wheels off his car, causing the Mobile, Alabama native to finish the race in P35 during the 2024 Pennzoil 400.

Denny Hamlin recently shared the details of why the wheel actually got stuck on Wallace's car during the 400-mile-long event during an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass. He said:

"When they grabbed the heavy-duty gun, it's the same brand, but the off position is on on that side and off on this side so it's opposite. So when we went to take it off, we actually just tightened it even more because the switch is backwards on the same brand gun. Can't make it up."

Hamlin further added that he and the team will look to eradicate this particular mistake going forward. He said, in hilarious fashion:

"I think we'll probably just weld it in the unlock position on the heavy-duty gun. I don;t think there's any reason to tighten anything with that heavy-duty gun."

Denny Hamlin's views on NASCAR's short track package after practice leading upto Phoenix

Despite the governing body trying to keep racing competitive on tracks such as the upcoming Phoenix Raceway, which usually sees a host of difficulties for drivers to pass, Denny Hamlin seemed dissatisfied with NASCAR's efforts.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver elaborated after on of Friday's practice session in an interview with Bob Pockrass, saying:

"I think some of the changes, that it's supposed to be better. I think it's just really not supposed to be worse than what we had before, just a far less expensive piece."

It remains to be seen how well NASCAR's short track package performs during this weekend's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The event goes live on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.