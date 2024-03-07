NASCAR 2024: Total prize money for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

After a thrilling Pennzoil 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Avondale, Arizona for another thriller, the Shriners Children’s 500.

Sunday's (Mar. 10) race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at the Shriners Children’s 500. All the drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 312-mile race at the 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval-shaped track.

Live action of the Shriners Children’s 500 can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, Mar. 10, at 3:30 pm ET.

All the participating drivers across NASCAR’s top two tier series will be competing for monetary incentives this Phoenix weekend. In 2024, the Cup Series race in Phoenix boasts a prize pool of $7,806,252, while the Xfinity Series race will reward drivers with $1,448,204.

In a tweet, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs in Phoenix across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

“Purse for Phoenix weekend (includes all payouts, all positions, all contributions to points fund, etc ... for Cup, includes all payouts to charter teams for participating, historical/past 3-year performance, etc.): Cup: $7,806,252 Xfinity: $1,448,204”

The NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice at 5:05 pm ET on Friday, followed by qualifying at 2:10 pm ET on Saturday, while the main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the fourth race can be watched live on FS1 and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the 20th annual of the Shriners Children’s 500?

Heading to Phoenix Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The 2021 Cup Series champion has odds of +600 to win the race this weekend, according to bleachernation.com.

Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds of +700, followed by William Byron at +750, Ross Chastain at +850, and Denny Hamlin at +900 to round out the top-five.

They are followed by Christopher Bell at +1000, Martin Truex Jr. at +1000, Kyle Busch at +1200, Joey Logano at +1400, Tyler Reddick at +1600 and Ty Gibbs at +1600.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at the Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday, Mar. 10.