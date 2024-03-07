NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 07, 2024 21:52 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway

The Shriners Children’s 500 marks the fourth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 10, at 3:30 pm ET.

The one-mile-long low-banked tri-oval-shaped track consists of eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch.

The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1988 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

A total of 36 drivers will contest over 312 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 20th annual event hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Phoenix Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is entered as the favorite in the odds table at +600 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to bleachernation.com.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +700 to win the race. Daytona 500 winner and the fending champion of the event William Byron has the third-highest betting odds to win the race on Sunday at +750 odds.

They are followed by Denny Hamlin at +900, Christopher Bell at +1000, and Martin Truex Jr. at +1000 in the top-five highest odds.

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch is coming into the race with the seventh-highest odds at +1200.

Opening odds for the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. Kyle Larson, +600
  2. Ryan Blaney, +700
  3. William Byron, +750
  4. Ross Chastain, +850
  5. Denny Hamlin, +900
  6. Christopher Bell, +1000
  7. Martin Truex Jr., +1000
  8. Kyle Busch, +1200
  9. Joey Logano, +1400
  10. Tyler Reddick, +1600
  11. Ty Gibbs, +1600
  12. Chase Elliott, +1800
  13. Chris Buescher, +2000
  14. Chase Briscoe, +2000
  15. Brad Keselowski, +2200
  16. Bubba Wallace, +3000
  17. Alex Bowman, +3500
  18. Josh Berry, +8000
  19. Daniel Suarez, +8000
  20. Ryan Preece, +10000
  21. Noah Gragson, +10000
  22. Michael McDowell, +10000
  23. Erik Jones, +10000
  24. Austin Dillon, +10000
  25. Austin Cindric, +15000
  26. John Hunter Nemechek, +20000
  27. Corey Lajoie, +20000
  28. Carson Hocevar, +20000
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +40000
  30. Zane Smith, +50000
  31. Harrison Burton, +70000
  32. Daniel Hemric, +70000
  33. Todd Gilliland, +80000
  34. Kaz Grala, +10000
  35. Justin Haley, +10000
  36. Derek Kraus, +10000

The live telecast of the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.

