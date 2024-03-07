NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The Shriners Children’s 500 marks the fourth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 10, at 3:30 pm ET.
The one-mile-long low-banked tri-oval-shaped track consists of eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch.
The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1988 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.
A total of 36 drivers will contest over 312 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 20th annual event hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to Phoenix Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is entered as the favorite in the odds table at +600 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to bleachernation.com.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +700 to win the race. Daytona 500 winner and the fending champion of the event William Byron has the third-highest betting odds to win the race on Sunday at +750 odds.
They are followed by Denny Hamlin at +900, Christopher Bell at +1000, and Martin Truex Jr. at +1000 in the top-five highest odds.
Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch is coming into the race with the seventh-highest odds at +1200.
Opening odds for the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway
Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:
- Kyle Larson, +600
- Ryan Blaney, +700
- William Byron, +750
- Ross Chastain, +850
- Denny Hamlin, +900
- Christopher Bell, +1000
- Martin Truex Jr., +1000
- Kyle Busch, +1200
- Joey Logano, +1400
- Tyler Reddick, +1600
- Ty Gibbs, +1600
- Chase Elliott, +1800
- Chris Buescher, +2000
- Chase Briscoe, +2000
- Brad Keselowski, +2200
- Bubba Wallace, +3000
- Alex Bowman, +3500
- Josh Berry, +8000
- Daniel Suarez, +8000
- Ryan Preece, +10000
- Noah Gragson, +10000
- Michael McDowell, +10000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Austin Cindric, +15000
- John Hunter Nemechek, +20000
- Corey Lajoie, +20000
- Carson Hocevar, +20000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +40000
- Zane Smith, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +70000
- Daniel Hemric, +70000
- Todd Gilliland, +80000
- Kaz Grala, +10000
- Justin Haley, +10000
- Derek Kraus, +10000
The live telecast of the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.