NASCAR 2024: Where to watch Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway race: Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend for the Shriners Children’s 500, which will be held at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (March 10) and the event will be telecast live on FOX.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 2:10 pm ET on Saturday (March 9) and can be enjoyed on FS1.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Cup race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for 312 laps on the 1-mile-long tri-oval shaped track, resulting in a 312-mile race.

So far, NASCAR has seen three different winners in the first three races - William Byron, Daniel Suarez, and Kyle Larson. Byron is the defending champion of the event and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick holds the record of winning the Shriners Children’s 500 (previously known as United Rentals Work United 500) multiple times with five wins.

Where to watch the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

Sunday, March 10, 2024

3:30 pm ET: Shriners Children’s 500

The 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming of the Phoenix race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's fourth race. As a result, all the action in Arizona including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN while the main event will be live on FOX in the United States (US).

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to be able to watch the race at 2:00 am IST on Monday. While TSN and Viaplay will broadcast the Cup Series live action in Canada and the United Kingdom at 3:30 pm ET and 8:30 pm GMT, respectively.

In New Zealand, Ziggo Sport will stream the Cup action at 9:30 am NZST on Monday. In Australia and Africa, the race can be enjoyed on FOX Sports Australia and SuperSport at 7:30 am GMT and 10:30 pm ET, respectively.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 312-mile Cup race in Arizona.