NASCAR 2024: Full entry list for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 06, 2024 01:52 IST
NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Avondale, Arizona, for the Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend after a thriller at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Shriners Children’s 500 is the fourth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (Mar. 10) at Phoenix Raceway. The 502.115-miler kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 312 laps at the 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval track. Sunday's event marks the 20th annual Shriners Children’s 500 hosted by Phoenix Raceway.

The 36 drivers will take the green flag. No open teams are running the event, there are and no driver changes following last weekend’s Las Vegas race. The #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala and #16 Kaulig Racing’s Derek Kraus will continue this week.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s 500 mile race (previously known as United Rentals Work United 500) and finished in three hours, 00 minutes and 18 seconds. Byron has secured a win this season.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Derek Kraus
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway on Mar. 10 at 3:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?