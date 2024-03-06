NASCAR 2024: Full entry list for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Avondale, Arizona, for the Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend after a thriller at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Shriners Children’s 500 is the fourth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (Mar. 10) at Phoenix Raceway. The 502.115-miler kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 312 laps at the 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval track. Sunday's event marks the 20th annual Shriners Children’s 500 hosted by Phoenix Raceway.

The 36 drivers will take the green flag. No open teams are running the event, there are and no driver changes following last weekend’s Las Vegas race. The #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala and #16 Kaulig Racing’s Derek Kraus will continue this week.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s 500 mile race (previously known as United Rentals Work United 500) and finished in three hours, 00 minutes and 18 seconds. Byron has secured a win this season.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway on Mar. 10 at 3:30 pm ET.