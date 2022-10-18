It is often said that polarizing figures and actions make for the best entertainment in sports, and Bubba Wallace Jr. certainly provided NASCAR Cup Series fans with something to talk about last weekend. The first race of this season's Round of 8 race saw the Mobile, Alabama native start off to a flying start at South Point 400, leading several laps and winning the first stage of the 267-lap-long event.

While battling for position with Hendrick Motorsport's Kyle Larson during the second stage is when the weekend unraveled for Wallace Jr. The duo were seen involved in an incident on the track that led to retaliation from the #45 McDonald's Toyota Camry TRD driver in the form of a hook to Larson's right rear quarter panel. Both drivers spun out of contention and a frustrated Bubba Wallace Jr. was later seen pushing and shoving the Elk Grove, California native.

Ever since the brawl took place, there have been polarizing opinions on what needs to be done in the sport regarding on-track retaliation on social media. Amongst all this, the 23XI Racing driver publicly apologized on his official Twitter handle, to which there were mixed reactions as well.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Can’t spell Wallace without W"

"Can’t spell it without two L’s either"

"WhAT BuBba DiD wAs REcKleSs…. yet this was so celebrated lol"

"Live and learn man, takes a lot to apologize and this is a good start just keep the emotions in check and you’ll do great things"

"I guess McDonald's wasn't lovin it"

"Remember that time you tried to fake a hate crime lmao"

Probable penalties headed Bubba Wallace Jr.'s way in the coming days

After letting his emotions take control of his racecar rather than his mind at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace Jr. seems destined for upcoming penalties from NASCAR. South Point 400 saw the 23XI Racing driver come together with Kyle Larson, the crux of which came with both of them crashing out of the race after a right-rear quarter panel hook from Wallace Jr.

In a similar incident with Noah Gragson at Road America earlier this year, NASCAR was quick to hand out points as well as fines to Gragson as well as his team. The same level of punishment is likely headed to the #45 crew and driver.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



Noah Gragson gets into Sage Karam, triggering a huge crash behind him involving Brandon Brown, Myatt Snider and many more. A massive accident during the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series race at @RoadAmerica.Noah Gragson gets into Sage Karam, triggering a huge crash behind him involving Brandon Brown, Myatt Snider and many more. #NASCAR A massive accident during the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series race at @RoadAmerica.Noah Gragson gets into Sage Karam, triggering a huge crash behind him involving Brandon Brown, Myatt Snider and many more. #NASCAR https://t.co/e5kTYQ60dh

While fans seem to think a suspension is due for Bubba Wallace Jr., previous instances from the sport suggest that will not be the case, given NASCAR stays consistent from past experiences. Further details are yet to be announced.

