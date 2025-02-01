“Can’t wait for ya’ll to see”: NASCAR’s Frankie Muniz hypes up the fans with his new movie teaser 

NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz shared a teaser for his new film, "Renner," on his social media earlier today. The actor-turned-driver plays the titular role in the movie, which is set to be released in limited U.S. theaters on Feb. 7. Muniz posted a short trailer to his Instagram stories, sharing his excitement for his fans to be able to see the film soon.

"Can't wait for y'all to see my new movie"

Frankie Muniz's Instagram story featuring a teaser for the film - Image via Instagram/@frankiemuniz4

The sci-fi feature which deals with the concept of a rogue artificial intelligence is the actor's first leading role in a film since 2018's "The Black String." This is also one of two projects that the driver is involved in that is set to be released this year, the other being a reboot of the sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle." The 39-year-old shared a look at the film with his 1.3 million followers, adding his enthusiasm for them to be able to catch the movie when it hits cinemas this month.

Trending

According to Collider, the plot of the movie involves Muniz's titular character designing an A.I. that goes rogue in the midst of a blossoming relationship with his neighbor.

"Renner, a reclusive computer genius driven by a need for control, designs an AI named Salenus to help him overcome his crippling social anxieties and find love. Encouraged by Salenus, Renner forms a connection with his alluring neighbor Jamie, but their relationship starts to unravel when she begins to interact with the AI As dark secrets and betrayals begin to surface, Salenus’s influence on Renner takes a malicious turn, leaving him entangled in the devastating consequences of his invention."

Frankie Muniz will be joined by Violette Beane and Marcia Gay Harden as part of the film's cast.

Frankie Muniz discusses the difference between racing and acting

Frankie Muniz races during the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (Credits: Imagn)

Frankie Muniz will be joining the Truck Series full-time this year, driving the #33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing after making four starts for them in 2024. Alongside his full-time schedule, the driver will also be filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot show this year, with the production working around his racing program this year.

In October of last year, soon after it was announced that Muniz would be taking on the full season this year, the driver highlighted what he thinks is a benefit of NASCAR compared to the world of acting.

"The one amazing thing about [NASCAR] that I love, definitely compared to being an actor, is it's not subjective.I can think I did a great job in the movie and think I did a good job acting, I put my soul into a character and people see that and they were like meh, it was okay."

"[In NASCAR] if you're good and you belong, you're at the top of the leaderboard. At least [you] can see where you stand. I love that." [via Newsweek]

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season begins with the Fresh From Florida 250 taking place at the Daytona International Speedway on February 14th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback