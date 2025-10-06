"Can't have it both ways clowns": NASCAR fans call out Joey Logano’s team as Paul Wolfe accuses rivals of race manipulation

Joey Logano's crew chief, Paul Wolfe, has accused rival teams of manipulating the outcome of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. While the No. 22 clawed its way to the Round of 8 by just four points, Wolfe’s post-race remarks set off NASCAR fans online.Logano survived a chaotic final lap in Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400, which saw Ross Chastain spin in the frontstretch chicane and finish backwards. Logano, who stayed anonymous until the closing stages, escaped the chaos to finish ahead of Chastain. But even after Logano advanced, Wolfe’s frustration lingered.Speaking to SiriusXM’s Claire B. Lang, the veteran crew chief accused some drivers of not giving their all in the final laps as Chastain struggled on worn tires.&quot;Ross was falling off pretty hard there at the end. There were other cars that probably should have passed him - if we’re gonna be honest. At what point (are you) supposed to be running a hundred percent, not manipulate races? The 48 (Alex Bowman) and some of those guys were over a second faster than Ross and they just slowed down and don't pass him. I'd assume NASCAR looks at all that. It's one thing to help a teammate out when you're running close to the same speeds and not pushing the issue. But when you're seconds faster than someone, and you just pull over and basically not pass them, I think that's a whole another level,&quot; Wolfe said. (0:14 onwards)Wolfe’s statement reflected frustration with how the closing laps unfolded, especially as Joey Logano was left fighting for points while Ross Chastain appeared to receive on-track room from Chevrolets.Fans quickly flooded the X post. One fan summed up the major sentiment online:&quot;Yet Joey was bi*ching that (Todd) Gilliland passed him lol. Can’t have it both ways, clowns.&quot;Others also pointed to Team Penske’s own alliances.RWM2 @WesMo119LINKThis guy cracks me up talking about manipulation. @ClaireBLang, please look into the 12 staying behind the 22 all day until 22’s final pit stop. Then, the 12 took off &amp; blew by the 1. Clear race manipulation.tony holstein @tholstein32LINKLike he hasn’t done any of that. Can u say Hypocrite 😂🤔David @dparish83LINKShould’ve asked him why was Joey complaining when a ford passed him. Should’ve asked him why the 41 didn’t try to pass him.Still, some agreed with Wolfe’s frustration, arguing that several cars appeared to ease off in the final laps.Michelle Gallagher @MAGMedia83LINKExactly, Hamlin stopped once he got to Chastain because he didn’t want Joey in the round of eight. Gilliland, a Ford driver, passed them both, and then the Chevys didn’t until Ross was backward. Joey wouldn’t be in if Denny didn’t wreck Bubba last week, so suck it. #NASCARMr. Shickadance @R4938LINKHe’s not wrong. Some of these cars at the end almost looked like they were coming to a very, very slow rollout of 2 turnsNASCAR has no specific rule against drivers assisting teammates, but its rulebook does prohibit “actions detrimental to racing,” which includes deliberate manipulation of finishing order.&quot;We’re still alive, baby&quot;: Joey Logano survives the Roval chaosJoey Logano before the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400. Source: GettyFor Joey Logano, the race itself was a test of nerve. Entering Charlotte 13 points above the cutline, he knew Ross Chastain, sitting below the cutline, would be his biggest threat. The two traded positions all afternoon in what became a rolling points battle. A tie-breaker would benefit Logano for his higher finish in the Round of 12.Chastain earned valuable stage points, while Logano managed just three in Stage 2. A slow pit stop and tire wear forced his crew chief to gamble on a three-stop strategy. The final pit stop with 10 laps remaining put the Ford behind the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevy, but within reach with fresher tires. With four laps to go, there were six drivers between them. On the final lap, Logano reduced it to two as they were even on points.Chastain overshot the final chicane in a last-ditch effort, spinning himself as Joey Logano went past to finish 20th and advance. Asked about how tight the margin was, the Team Penske ace smiled through the boos from the grandstands and told (via NBC):&quot;Yeah, everyone was telling me how close it was going to be there... Is that me? Is that who they’re booing at? Oh, well. Hey, we’re still in. We’re still alive, baby... such a close finish there, and I knew it was within a point.. Ross was going to do whatever he had to do to make it happen.&quot;Besides Chastain’s elimination, the Bank of America Roval 400 also took out 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric, leaving Joey Logano as the final seed in the Round of 8, 24 points behind the cutline.But, with Las Vegas, Talladega, and Martinsville next on the schedule, the defending champion knows the path forward is built for him.