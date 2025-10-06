NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A total of 32 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the latest race winner of the season after winning the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 5. SVG secured a convincing victory by a margin of 15.1 over last year’s winner, Kyle Larson.With the win, Van Gisbergen gained 56 points. He moved to 12th place in the Cup Series playoff points table with 2142 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Charlotte Roval, Kyle Larson gained 49 points and moved to third place with 4032 points. He is 4 points above the elimination line heading into the Round of 8.After a P23 finish at Roval, Denny Hamlin gained 14 points and moved to the spot in the points table with 4036 points. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has an 8-point cushion above the elimination line.Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick, who started on pole, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing 10th. He gained 37 points and lost his bid to advance to the next playoff round.The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano finished 20th and gained 20 points. He moved to eighth place in the points table with 4008 points. He qualified for the next round over Ross Chastain by four points and has a 24-point disadvantage in the elimination line.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL 400Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 32nd points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsDenny Hamlin - 4036Ryan Blaney - 4034Kyle Larson - 4032William Byron - 4032Christopher Bell - 4028Chase Elliott - 4018Chase Briscoe - 4018Joey Logano - 4008Tyler Reddick - 2187Bubba Wallace - 2177Ross Chastain - 2172Shane van Gisbergen - 2142Alex Bowman - 2110Austin Cindric - 2094Austin Dillon - 2091Josh Berry - 2078Chris Buescher - 822Ryan Preece - 748Ty Gibbs - 678Brad Keselowski - 655Michael McDowell - 647Carson Hocevar - 633Kyle Busch - 633AJ Allmendinger - 620Erik Jones - 615John Hunter Nemechek - 601Zane Smith - 550Daniel Suarez - 536Todd Gilliland - 510Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 508Justin Haley - 507Ty Dillon - 446Cole Custer - 413Noah Gragson - 398Riley Herbst - 365Cody Ware - 212Katherine Legge - 57Jimmie Johnson - 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 13.