NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 06, 2025 14:34 GMT
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

A total of 32 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the latest race winner of the season after winning the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 5. SVG secured a convincing victory by a margin of 15.1 over last year’s winner, Kyle Larson.

With the win, Van Gisbergen gained 56 points. He moved to 12th place in the Cup Series playoff points table with 2142 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Charlotte Roval, Kyle Larson gained 49 points and moved to third place with 4032 points. He is 4 points above the elimination line heading into the Round of 8.

After a P23 finish at Roval, Denny Hamlin gained 14 points and moved to the spot in the points table with 4036 points. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has an 8-point cushion above the elimination line.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick, who started on pole, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing 10th. He gained 37 points and lost his bid to advance to the next playoff round.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano finished 20th and gained 20 points. He moved to eighth place in the points table with 4008 points. He qualified for the next round over Ross Chastain by four points and has a 24-point disadvantage in the elimination line.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 32nd points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. Denny Hamlin - 4036
  2. Ryan Blaney - 4034
  3. Kyle Larson - 4032
  4. William Byron - 4032
  5. Christopher Bell - 4028
  6. Chase Elliott - 4018
  7. Chase Briscoe - 4018
  8. Joey Logano - 4008
  9. Tyler Reddick - 2187
  10. Bubba Wallace - 2177
  11. Ross Chastain - 2172
  12. Shane van Gisbergen - 2142
  13. Alex Bowman - 2110
  14. Austin Cindric - 2094
  15. Austin Dillon - 2091
  16. Josh Berry - 2078
  17. Chris Buescher - 822
  18. Ryan Preece - 748
  19. Ty Gibbs - 678
  20. Brad Keselowski - 655
  21. Michael McDowell - 647
  22. Carson Hocevar - 633
  23. Kyle Busch - 633
  24. AJ Allmendinger - 620
  25. Erik Jones - 615
  26. John Hunter Nemechek - 601
  27. Zane Smith - 550
  28. Daniel Suarez - 536
  29. Todd Gilliland - 510
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 508
  31. Justin Haley - 507
  32. Ty Dillon - 446
  33. Cole Custer - 413
  34. Noah Gragson - 398
  35. Riley Herbst - 365
  36. Cody Ware - 212
  37. Katherine Legge - 57
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 13.

Edited by Yash Soni
