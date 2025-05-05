“Car is awful, winner is awful”: Fans react as NASCAR Insider posts weekly poll following Texas

Joey Logano navigated through the chaos at Texas Motor Speedway to secure his first victory of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. In a race where track position was everything, the reigning champion charged from a 27th-place starting spot and capitalized on late-race restarts to win the race.

Overtaking proved to be a challenge at the 1.5-mile oval, with drivers on older tires able to hold off faster cars. Several contenders saw their chances slip away while leading, as Josh Berry and Kyle Larson failed to secure the win. Michael McDowell’s late-race gamble nearly paid off, but Logano ultimately got the better of him.

Some NASCAR fans were left frustrated with the racing product at Texas Motor Speedway, as overtaking appeared almost impossible. Jeff Gluck's weekly 'good race' poll indicated that fans were split about the race, with around 52% of 12,000+ voters saying the Wurth 400 was a good race, while the rest disagreed.

The comments section, however, indicated that the attrition-filled race was entertaining, but wasn't good by the standards of an intermediate oval. One X user remarked that both the Gen-7 car and race-winner Joey Logano were "awful", as the reigning champion wasn't in contention for the majority of the race.

"Car is awful, winner was awful, 💰💰💰💰💰talks," the comment read.

Another X user suggested Jamie McMurray feeding a baby kangaroo was the best part of the NASCAR Cup race, due to the lack of on-track action.

"Best part of the race," the comment read.

Here are a few other reactions to the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

"Entertaining sure. But a good race? No," a comment read.

"Horrible race. Couldn't pass whatsoever. Tires didn't wear. All that mattered was track position," another comment read.

"How the hell are people voting yes? That race sucked through and through. Must be the demolition derby fans voting yes," an X user wrote.

"This is going to prove the people that say "fans just want carnage" right..." another X user wrote about the polling percentage.

Reigning NASCAR champion elaborates on his methodical approach at Texas

Starting 27th on the grid, Joey Logano steadily worked his way through the field, following his teammate Ryan Blaney, who ultimately got stuck behind leader Kyle Larson. After Larson’s poor restart, Logano capitalized on the ensuing restarts, passing both Blaney and Michael McDowell to clinch the win.

The three-time champion said that the team had unloaded a fast #22 Ford Mustang, but he did a poor job in qualifying. He took a methodical approach to the race, as he slowly progressed to the front. He also credited his pit crew for gaining positions on pit road.

"Slowly, methodically, a couple at a time. We had a really tough pit stall situation. The pit crew did a good job of managing that and just grabbed a couple (of positions) here and there," Joey Logano said via NASCAR.com

"The car was fast. I knew that yesterday. We just did a poor job qualifying. Just grinded it. Just keep grinding a couple here and a couple there and eventually get a win here. It’s nice to get one. Real nice," he added.

Following a disqualification at Talladega, the reigning NASCAR champion secured his first top-five result and victory of the season at Texas. Logano will return to action at Kansas Speedway this weekend, May 11.

