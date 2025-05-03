NASCAR Insider highlights real reason why Joey Logano got DQ’d at Talladega

NASCAR Insider shared the real reason behind Joey Logano's disqualification from the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Logano had earned a top-5 finish, but the #22 Penske Ford failed post-race inspection, dropping the reigning champion to 39th in the race classification.

The #22 Penske team had violated Section 14.5.8.E, which covers the spoiler braces used on Superspeedways, and Section 14.1.P. The latter states that all fasteners must remain securely fastened at all times during the event. Team Penske issued a statement, acknowledging that one of the 18 bolts on the spoiler was loose, and did not contest the penalty.

Although last weekend's report suggested that a spoiler bolt was missing, NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck clarified that it was the nut that had come off. He shared photos of the #22 Ford’s spoiler showing the missing nut. He also noted that a loose bolt could allow increased flexing of the spoiler, potentially reducing drag and making the car faster.

"Joey Logano got DQ’d at Talladega not for a missing bolt, but for a missing nut on the back of it. NASCAR says since the bolt wasn’t secured, it would have allowed the spoiler to flex more and lay back in the air," Gluck wrote on X, sharing pictures from a demonstration at Texas Motor Speedway.

Logano started third on the grid for the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, and secured a second-place finish in Stage 2 and a top-5 result at the end of the race. However, the disqualification resulted in a loss of 40 points for the #22 Penske driver.

RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece was also disqualified, losing out on a second-place finish. His #60 Ford was found with three spoiler shims, while regulations permitted only two to be attached to the car. He was demoted from second to 38th, finishing ahead of Logano.

Joey Logano comments on NASCAR penalty at Talladega

Joey Logano said that the missing nut was an unintentional mistake that cost the team their first top-five result of the season. While he acknowledged that a loose bolt might offer an advantage, Logano stressed that the #22 Penske team would never blatantly violate the regulations.

"There’s a lot of bad things that come along with the penalty. And, you know, Team Penske, we’re not the people that, like, blatantly are going to go out there and cheat. It’s not who we are," Logano was quoted by NASCAR.com

"It was a mistake that essentially, the nut came off the bolt back there on the brace, and the bowl was still in there, but it does — and I said on the radio show this morning — it does cause a little deflection, I’m sure, in the spoiler," he added.

Joey Logano added that while it might have helped with speed, it wouldn’t have helped him gain positions as they were gridlocked coming to the checkered flag. He noted that the disqualification will have a financial impact due to the points lost and also affect the team’s image.

Heading to Texas Motor Speedway, Logano has only recorded a single top-10 finish in the first 10 races of the season, while sitting 11th in the driver standings.

