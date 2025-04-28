NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Ten races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric became the latest winner of the season after winning the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27.
Cindric’s dramatic last-lap pass helped to edge out Ryan Preece on the final lap to take his first win of the season at the longest oval on the schedule, Talladega Superspeedway.
With the win, Cindric locked his playoff spot and gained 48 points. He moved to 14th place in the points table with 219 points. After a runner-up finish at Talladega, Kyle Larson gained 54 points and moved to second place in the Cup Series points table with 358 points.
After a P3 finish at Talladega, William Byron gained 43 points and maintained the top position in the Cup points table with 389 points.
Zane Smith, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 22nd-place finish. He gained 22 points and is 23rd in the points standings with 183 points.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, who initially finished in fifth place, was disqualified after failing the post-race inspection. He moved to 11th place in the points table with 246 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Jack Link’s 500
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 10th points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 389
- Kyle Larson - 358
- Denny Hamlin - 337
- Chase Elliott - 317
- Christopher Bell - 307
- Tyler Reddick - 303
- Bubba Wallace - 296
- Ryan Blaney - 276
- Alex Bowman - 274
- Ross Chastain - 246
- Joey Logano - 246
- Chase Briscoe - 235
- Chris Buescher - 230
- Austin Cindric - 219
- AJ Allmendinger - 216
- Kyle Busch - 210
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 209
- Ryan Preece - 202
- Michael McDowell - 201
- Carson Hocevar - 195
- Josh Berry - 193
- Ty Gibbs - 191
- Zane Smith - 183
- Austin Dillon - 182
- Daniel Suarez - 179
- John Hunter Nemechek - 178
- Justin Haley - 178
- Todd Gilliland - 176
- Ty Dillon - 161
- Erik Jones - 158
- Noah Gragson - 155
- Brad Keselowski - 133
- Riley Herbst # - 118
- Cole Custer - 109
- Shane van Gisbergen # - 106
- Cody Ware - 54
- Jimmie Johnson - 34
- Corey LaJoie - 24
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4, 2025.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.