NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Ten races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric became the latest winner of the season after winning the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27.

Cindric’s dramatic last-lap pass helped to edge out Ryan Preece on the final lap to take his first win of the season at the longest oval on the schedule, Talladega Superspeedway.

With the win, Cindric locked his playoff spot and gained 48 points. He moved to 14th place in the points table with 219 points. After a runner-up finish at Talladega, Kyle Larson gained 54 points and moved to second place in the Cup Series points table with 358 points.

After a P3 finish at Talladega, William Byron gained 43 points and maintained the top position in the Cup points table with 389 points.

Zane Smith, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 22nd-place finish. He gained 22 points and is 23rd in the points standings with 183 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, who initially finished in fifth place, was disqualified after failing the post-race inspection. He moved to 11th place in the points table with 246 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Jack Link’s 500

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 10th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

William Byron - 389 Kyle Larson - 358 Denny Hamlin - 337 Chase Elliott - 317 Christopher Bell - 307 Tyler Reddick - 303 Bubba Wallace - 296 Ryan Blaney - 276 Alex Bowman - 274 Ross Chastain - 246 Joey Logano - 246 Chase Briscoe - 235 Chris Buescher - 230 Austin Cindric - 219 AJ Allmendinger - 216 Kyle Busch - 210 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 209 Ryan Preece - 202 Michael McDowell - 201 Carson Hocevar - 195 Josh Berry - 193 Ty Gibbs - 191 Zane Smith - 183 Austin Dillon - 182 Daniel Suarez - 179 John Hunter Nemechek - 178 Justin Haley - 178 Todd Gilliland - 176 Ty Dillon - 161 Erik Jones - 158 Noah Gragson - 155 Brad Keselowski - 133 Riley Herbst # - 118 Cole Custer - 109 Shane van Gisbergen # - 106 Cody Ware - 54 Jimmie Johnson - 34 Corey LaJoie - 24

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4, 2025.

