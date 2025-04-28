  • home icon
  NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 28, 2025 04:03 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Talladega Spring race (Source: Imagn)

Ten races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric became the latest winner of the season after winning the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27.

Cindric’s dramatic last-lap pass helped to edge out Ryan Preece on the final lap to take his first win of the season at the longest oval on the schedule, Talladega Superspeedway.

With the win, Cindric locked his playoff spot and gained 48 points. He moved to 14th place in the points table with 219 points. After a runner-up finish at Talladega, Kyle Larson gained 54 points and moved to second place in the Cup Series points table with 358 points.

After a P3 finish at Talladega, William Byron gained 43 points and maintained the top position in the Cup points table with 389 points.

Zane Smith, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 22nd-place finish. He gained 22 points and is 23rd in the points standings with 183 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, who initially finished in fifth place, was disqualified after failing the post-race inspection. He moved to 11th place in the points table with 246 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Jack Link’s 500

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 10th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 389
  2. Kyle Larson - 358
  3. Denny Hamlin - 337
  4. Chase Elliott - 317
  5. Christopher Bell - 307
  6. Tyler Reddick - 303
  7. Bubba Wallace - 296
  8. Ryan Blaney - 276
  9. Alex Bowman - 274
  10. Ross Chastain - 246
  11. Joey Logano - 246
  12. Chase Briscoe - 235
  13. Chris Buescher - 230
  14. Austin Cindric - 219
  15. AJ Allmendinger - 216
  16. Kyle Busch - 210
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 209
  18. Ryan Preece - 202
  19. Michael McDowell - 201
  20. Carson Hocevar - 195
  21. Josh Berry - 193
  22. Ty Gibbs - 191
  23. Zane Smith - 183
  24. Austin Dillon - 182
  25. Daniel Suarez - 179
  26. John Hunter Nemechek - 178
  27. Justin Haley - 178
  28. Todd Gilliland - 176
  29. Ty Dillon - 161
  30. Erik Jones - 158
  31. Noah Gragson - 155
  32. Brad Keselowski - 133
  33. Riley Herbst # - 118
  34. Cole Custer - 109
  35. Shane van Gisbergen # - 106
  36. Cody Ware - 54
  37. Jimmie Johnson - 34
  38. Corey LaJoie - 24

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4, 2025.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

