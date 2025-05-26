Carl Edwards feels ‘plain embarrassed’ for his ‘wrong’ verdict on NextGen cars after hearing Dale Jr.’s and Steve Letarte’s Denny Hamlin reference

Carl Edwards made a surprising admission during Prime Video’s coverage of the Coca-Cola 600. Just 104 laps into the race, he admitted he was wrong about the current NASCAR Cup Series cars—known as the Next Gen cars.

When asked by co-host Danielle Trotta what stood out in stage one, Edwards said he used to think these cars were easier to drive than the ones from his era. However, after watching Denny Hamlin’s in-car camera and hearing Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte break it down, he completely changed his view.

The video was shared on X by Sports on Prime. Edwards, now working as a studio analyst for Prime Video’s NASCAR coverage, is back in the spotlight after years away from the sport. He has returned as an analyst for five races, including the Coca-Cola 600. The caption on the tweet read,

“Carl Edwards shares his thoughts on the new cars 😂”

“I'm embarrassed, because 104 laps into my back-to-NASCAR experience, I was wrong. I thought these cars were simpler, easier to drive. It was harder in my day.”

Carl Edwards then went on to praise the analysis by Letarte and Earnhardt Jr., particularly their focus on Denny Hamlin’s driving footage. As per their analysis, Hamlin was laser focused behind the wheel, while other top-tier drivers like Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman struggled to control the car. Referring to this, Carls added,

“The guys in the booth described it perfectly, Letarte and Dale saying, showing Denny in his car, his focus, his eyes, guys spinning out... This is tough and I think that is the story right now.”

When the Next Gen car was introduced in 2022, it came with a lot of hype. The goal was to make racing more competitive, cut costs, and give fans better action on track. The cars looked more like real street models from Ford, Chevy, and Toyota. NASCAR also made teams buy parts from the same suppliers to level the playing field.

But as reported by Frontstretch, in 2025, the excitement has faded. The racing hasn’t improved the way people hoped. Short tracks and road courses have been especially disappointing. Dirty air is now a major problem even on tracks where it never used to matter. The wider tires and better brakes have made the cars more stable, which sounds good, but actually takes away some of the unpredictability that made older races more exciting. Drivers aren’t making as many mistakes, and passing has become harder.

Carl Edwards talks Coca-Cola 600 with Austin Dillon

Carl Edwards is back in the NASCAR world, but not as a driver. He’s now working as a broadcaster with Prime Video. One of his first assignments was at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, where he interviewed Austin Dillon.

A clip from that moment was shared by NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto on X. In it, Edwards asked Dillon how he prepares for one of the toughest races of the year. Dillon talked about the full scope of preparation, saying that it's not just about driving. He said he plans everything—his food, his rest, even time for sponsor duties.

Dillon said the Coca-Cola 600 is long, intense, and demands full focus. The race covers 600 miles, the longest in the Cup Series, and it takes a toll on drivers both physically and mentally. This year’s race is scheduled for May 25 at 6:00 PM ET. It will be the 13th points race of the season.

Carl Edwards raced full-time in the Cup Series from 2004 to 2016. In that time, he ran 445 races, won 28, and finished in the top ten 220 times. He also scored wins in the Xfinity and Truck Series. Now a Hall of Famer, he brings experience and insight to his new role in media.

Talking with Dillon was a full-circle moment. Edwards stepped away from NASCAR in 2017 without much warning. He stayed out of the spotlight for years, with only a few public appearances.

