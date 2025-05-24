Carl Edwards takes up media duties during press conference with Austin Dillon

Carl Edwards has taken up media duties to become a reporter at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the upcoming Coca-Cola 600. Edwards, who joined Prime Video as a broadcaster for the upcoming five races, interviewed Cup Series driver Austin Dillon.

Ad

Renowned NASCAR journalist Steven Taranto shared a video of Edwards interviewing Dillon on X. In the press conference, the former Cup Series man asked the Richard Childress Racing driver about race preparation, keeping in mind the intensity of the 600-mile race.

Responding to Edwards, Dillon spoke about how he prepared everything from food, migration, to racing. In addition to this, the #3 driver also added how he had to take out time for sponsors and partners.

Ad

Trending

Following this, Dillon added how the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway was going to be one of the grueling races in NASCAR, given its race length. The 13th Cup Series race, which is set to take place at Charlotte, will commence on May 25 at 6:00 PM ET.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carl Edwards raced in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2004 to 2016, where he racked up 445 races, 28 wins, 22 pole positions, and 220 Top 10s. The NASCAR Hall of Famer also raced in the Xfinity and Truck Series, with 38 and six wins to his name respectively.

Carl Edwards all set for his broadcasting journey with Amazon Prime

Carl Edwards, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver, is gearing up to start his broadcasting duties with Amazon Prime Video. Edwards, who has immense knowledge and experience of this sport, will leap into the television scene with Prime as the Jeff Bezos-owned entity has taken up the charge to broadcast next five NASCAR races.

Ad

Former Sprint Cup Series driver Carl Edwards (19) during practice for the 2015 Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn Images

“The thing I’m excited about, and I feel like I can hopefully accomplish, is to get to talk a little bit about — especially since I’m not competing anymore, I got nothing to hide — there’s no trade secrets I don’t want to talk about,” Edwards said in an interview. “I want to share with the fans what might be going on inside of that helmet, inside of that car."

Ad

"I want to ask the drivers, before, after, maybe away from the track, ‘What’s going on? What is really driving you? What are your fears? What are your hopes? What are the difficulties? What are the things that you’re so good at that maybe aren’t obvious for someone just watching the racing?'” he further added.

Carl Edwards will join Danielle Trotta and former NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie as analysts. The other members of the Prime Video team for NASCAR include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Adam Alexander, Steve Letarte, Trevor Bayne, Kim Coon, and Marty Snider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.