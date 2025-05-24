Carl Edwards takes up media duties during press conference with Austin Dillon

Carl Edwards has taken up media duties to become a reporter at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the upcoming Coca-Cola 600. Edwards, who joined Prime Video as a broadcaster for the upcoming five races, interviewed Cup Series driver Austin Dillon.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Steven Taranto shared a video of Edwards interviewing Dillon on X. In the press conference, the former Cup Series man asked the Richard Childress Racing driver about race preparation, keeping in mind the intensity of the 600-mile race.
Responding to Edwards, Dillon spoke about how he prepared everything from food, migration, to racing. In addition to this, the #3 driver also added how he had to take out time for sponsors and partners.
Following this, Dillon added how the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway was going to be one of the grueling races in NASCAR, given its race length. The 13th Cup Series race, which is set to take place at Charlotte, will commence on May 25 at 6:00 PM ET.
Carl Edwards raced in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2004 to 2016, where he racked up 445 races, 28 wins, 22 pole positions, and 220 Top 10s. The NASCAR Hall of Famer also raced in the Xfinity and Truck Series, with 38 and six wins to his name respectively.
Carl Edwards all set for his broadcasting journey with Amazon Prime
Carl Edwards, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver, is gearing up to start his broadcasting duties with Amazon Prime Video. Edwards, who has immense knowledge and experience of this sport, will leap into the television scene with Prime as the Jeff Bezos-owned entity has taken up the charge to broadcast next five NASCAR races.
“The thing I’m excited about, and I feel like I can hopefully accomplish, is to get to talk a little bit about — especially since I’m not competing anymore, I got nothing to hide — there’s no trade secrets I don’t want to talk about,” Edwards said in an interview. “I want to share with the fans what might be going on inside of that helmet, inside of that car."
"I want to ask the drivers, before, after, maybe away from the track, ‘What’s going on? What is really driving you? What are your fears? What are your hopes? What are the difficulties? What are the things that you’re so good at that maybe aren’t obvious for someone just watching the racing?'” he further added.
Carl Edwards will join Danielle Trotta and former NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie as analysts. The other members of the Prime Video team for NASCAR include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Adam Alexander, Steve Letarte, Trevor Bayne, Kim Coon, and Marty Snider.
