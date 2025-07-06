  • home icon
“Carson Hocevar is the biggest dumba** in NASCAR”: Austin Dillon blasts young sensation as he joins list of drivers annoyed by Spire star

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 06, 2025 21:22 GMT
Austin Dillon at BetMGM 300 - Source: Imagn

Austin Dillon blasted youngster Carson Hocevar after he smashed into a wall and caused a major wreck that also took the former out. Dillon called him a “dumba**” for a mistake that caused Hocevar to lose control of the car.

Hocevar smashed the wall hard, wrecking his No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. The car suffered significant suspension damage after colliding with the right and left-side walls exiting Turn 10 while running seventh. His Chevrolet's damage caused his car to spin sideways. This blocked the track and led to a massive wreck of several vehicles.

Among them were Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Suárez, Riley Herbst, and Will Brown. The angle and position of Hocevar's car left little room for avoidance of the blocked track.

Jeff Gluck reported Austin Dillon's rant on the radio:

"Austin Dillon on the radio right after wreck: "Carson Hocevar is THE biggest dumba** in the entire sport." "Everybody knows it, buddy." "He wiped out into 10 and just wiped out half the field."
The crash was bad enough to draw a red flag, stopping the race to remove the debris and damaged cars. Hocevar, Dillon, Keselowski, Gilliland, and Brown were out of the race due to damage.

This crash broke Keselowski's streak of two consecutive top-10 finishes. It also ended Hocevar's chance to advance in the In-Season Challenge.

Austin Dillon shared his thoughts on having Kyle Busch as his NASCAR teammate

Austin Dillon praised his teammate Kyle Busch for being a hardworking and fiery competitor. The Richard Childress Racing No. 3 highlighted Busch’s relentless desire to win and his commitment to pushing both himself and the team to victory lane.

Dillon further emphasized that Busch’s competitive nature and work ethic are exactly what one would expect from a driver of his caliber, making him a valuable teammate who constantly strives for improvement on and off the track.

“I feel like Kyle Busch gives you what you expect, which is that he's a hard worker. He's fiery. He wants the best for the cars. He wants to get to victory lane constantly and will push everyone to figure out how to make that happen, even himself on the track.”
“From that standpoint, you couldn't ask for a more helpful teammate when it comes to his knowledge of the game and what he is providing from an informational standpoint,” Dillon added via Speedway Digest.

Dillon also spoke highly of Busch’s contributions during team meetings and debriefs. He stated that this collaborative approach makes Busch not only a fierce competitor on race day, but also a helpful and knowledgeable teammate behind the scenes.

