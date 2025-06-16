Carson Hocevar breaks his silence after facing Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wrath in Mexico

Carson Hocevar has addressed his 'sloppy' on-track incident with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during the Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Spire Motorsports driver took full responsibility for the contact and stressed that Stenhouse isn't be someone he'd 'ever want to hit again'.

With ten laps remaining in Sunday's (June 15) 100-lap affair, Hocevar locked up his tires in the stadium section and rear-ended Stenhouse's No.47 Chevy. The Hyak Motorsports driver spun out from the contact and dropped down the order along with Hocevar.

This marked the second time in three races that Stenhouse was taken out by Hocevar, with the first incident taking place at Nashville Superspeedway. Notably, Stenhouse confronted Hocevar post-race and had some choice words to say.

Speaking to NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, Hocevar reflected on the verbal spat and said,

"I know he was very mad and I was very apologetic. I just got left and in the marbles and slid a lot longer than I expected. So yeah, I mean obviously number one, not somebody I would ever want to hit again. But number two, just I wasn't racing anything. I was just logging laps, just trying to wait on a yellow and maybe see if we could put our day back together."

"But yeah. I just did a curve wrong. It gotten the marbles and slid all the way through the corner, so tried to turn left and avoid him. But just really, really sloppy day by me. And then that was another incident of the day. That was really just sloppy."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 27th in the order, while Carson Hocevar fell behind a lap to place 34th. Trackhouse Racing's Shane Van Gisbergen showcased his road course prowess and took the top step to secure his playoff bid.

Carson Hocevar slams his car as 'the biggest shitbox' during the Mexico City race

Coming off a competitive run at Michigan International Speedway that was derailed by a flat tire, Carson Hocevar hoped to regain his momentum in the Mexico City race. However, the young driver was left to rue handling issues that plagued his No.77 Chevy.

Well before his incident with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Hocevar took to the radio to express his struggles. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck shared the radio excerpt on his X handle, writing,

"It drives like the biggest shitbox I've ever drove in my life," Carson Hocevar says."

The result dropped Carson Hocevar two spots in the driver's standings to land at 20th with a tally of 313 points. He's closely trailed by Stenhouse with a single point deficit. Up next, NASCAR returns to the US for a round at Pocono Raceway's unique tri-oval configuration, a layout Hocevar hopes will play to his strengths and help him grab his long-awaited first Cup Series win.

