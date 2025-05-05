Carson Hocevar breaks silence after Ryan Preece’s scathing criticism

Carson Hocevar broke his silence after his controversial move on Ryan Preece during the recently concluded NASCAR Cup Series race. Hocevar slammed Preece and pushed him against the wall, jeopardizing the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver's race.
After the race, Preece shared his thoughts on the incident and blamed the Spire Motorsports driver. Interestingly, Hocevar did not shy away from accepting that his mistake caused the wreck.
The #77 driver said in the post-race interview, as per Bob Pockrass on X:
"I apologize to him and his guys... I just didnt predict that he would get there if im being honest. Thats on me, i mean i wrecked myself."
During the Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway, Carson Hocevar and Ryan Preece collided with each other and jeopardized their race. However, Preece could not do much as Hocevar pushed him against the wall.
Preece's car absorbed the hit, slammed against the wall, and turned into Hocevar's car in the rebound. Both cars suffered significant damage and their races got jeopardized.
Hocevar, who started the race on pole, finished 24th. However, Preece could not survive the incident on Lap 237 and ended his day with a DNF.
What did Ryan Preece say about the wreck involving Carson Hocevar?
After the race, Ryan Preece appeared for an interview and shared his thoughts on the Texas Motor Speedway incident involving Carson Hocevar. Speaking about it, the RFK driver fired a warning shot towards him.
"He just seems to be proving me right over and again," Preece said of Hocevar in the post-race interview. "I got ran into by somebody that has no respect for his equipment, any equipment, and any other driver out there. He’ll have his day."
Joey Logano of Team Penske won the race ahead of Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing. With this, he secured his first win after last year's Championship 4 win at the Phoenix Raceway.
Thanks to the win, Logano has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs and will have the opportunity to defend his title. Logano's victory comes right after Austin Cindric's victory at the Talladega Superspeedway last weekend.
