“He’ll have his day”: Ryan Preece fires warning shot to Carson Hocevar after Texas collision

Ryan Preece addressed the incident between him and Carson Hocevar during the Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway and fired a warning shot at the Spire Motorsports driver. Speaking in the post-race interview, Preece stated that Hocevar will "have his day" in the future.
During the recently concluded NASCAR Cup Series race in Texas, Preece and Hocevar made contact and lost track positions. It was Lap 237 of the race, and Hocevar, while taking a turn, pushed Preece right into the wall and jeopardized both their races.
As the two drivers collided, Preece's car came back from the rebound and hit Hocevar, and both cars lost control, spun, and got wrecked. In the end, Preece, who started his race from 33rd place, ended in DNF.
"He just seems to be proving me right over and again," Preece said of Hocevar in the post-race interview. "I got ran into by somebody that has no respect for his equipment, any equipment, and any other driver out there. He’ll have his day."
While the contact ended Preece's day, Hocevar, who started the race from pole, was able to continue his race. The Spire Motorsports driver crossed the finish line in 24th place, ahead of Austin Cindric, the winner of the Talladega race.
Ryan Preece faced back-to-back disastrous race weekend
Ryan Preece, the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver, faced disasters in the two consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega and Texas. Besides the wreck at Texas this Sunday, he faced disqualification from Talladega last week.
As per reports, Preece's car had one extra shim attached to the rear spoiler of his Ford Mustang Dark Horse. As per the technical regulations of NASCAR, not more than two shims are allowed. As a result, Preece, who finished the race in second place, was disqualified and placed in 38th place.
Taking a look back in Texas, Joey Logano of Team Penske won the Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway under overtime and finally broke his curse. The #22 driver was winless since the 2024 Championship 4 race at Phoenix.
This was Team Penske's second win on consecutive weekends as Austin Cindric won the Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway last weekend.
