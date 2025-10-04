Carson Hocevar buys hometown Chili’s to save it from $43.94B worth corporation that sponsors Ryan Preece

Carson Hocevar has announced that he bought a Chili's in his hometown of Portage, Michigan. The restaurant chain was supposed to be torn down and replaced by a Kroger's gas station, but the Spire Motorsports driver has stepped in to save it from the $43.94B(according to Forbes) worth corporation, which also happens to sponsor Ryan Preece's No.60 Ford.

Last month, 107.7 RKR radio station shared a Facebook post about Kroger's plans for Chili's. Hocevar took notice of the fact and enquired about the same. After learning that the Portage location was still open, the No.77 driver decided to buy the restaurant himself.

The 22-year-old shared the news on his Facebook profile with the following caption,

"I BOUGHT MY HOMETOWN CHILI’S LOCATION IN PORTAGE MICHIGAN!!! I am excited to announce after seeing this post I made a call and got ahold of my friends at Chili’s. I wanted to be able to save this location as it’s very close to home. It shocked me to find out the folks at 107.7 RKR had no base to their claims and this location was open."

"I figured it would be worthy investment to still invest and so I am proud to announce that I bought this Chili’s location located in my home town. Hope everyone can come in and grab a bite to eat!," he added.

Carson Hocevar recently addressed scrutiny of his work ethic. The young driver is in his sophomore season in the Cup Series, and he was accused of being lazy and competing in races without proper prep. He rebuked the claims and went over the racing approach that works for him.

Reason for Carson Hocevar's $50,000 fine at Kansas revealed

Carson Hocevar was fined a whopping $50,000 after the recently concluded Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The penalty came out of nowhere and many couldn't find the cause of his infraction.

Later, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared an X post detailing the penalty.

"NASCAR has fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 for what NASCAR termed as a behavioral infraction. After he spun and came to a stop at Kansas and safety workers had gotten to his car, he revved and spun his tires as he tried to rejoin the field," he wrote.

Carson Hocevar's late-race spin resulted in a backmarker finish for the Spire driver. He came in two laps down at 29th. The finish marked a considerable step down from his sixth place start.

Hocevar is yet a win a race this season, but he came close to one in the recent playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He was leading with three laps to go, but lost his lead to Christopher Bell and made multiple contacts with Zane Smith, resulting in a seventh-place finish.

