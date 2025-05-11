Carson Hocevar comes clean on his middle-finger salute to Layne Riggs despite the Kansas win

Carson Hocevar addressed his controversial gesture after his win at Kansas Speedway, responding to questions about whether the middle-finger salute he gave to Layne Riggs was friendly or hostile. The clip was posted by motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass on X.

The explanation came after a tense final-lap battle at Kansas Speedway during the Heart of Health Care 200. Carson Hocevar drove the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet to victory after surviving a late contact from Layne Riggs. As Riggs attempted a last-lap pass on the inside, his Ford made contact with the rear quarter panel of Hocevar’s truck. Both drivers brushed the wall but maintained control, with Hocevar crossing the line 0.262 seconds ahead. Pockrass shared the post with the caption:

“Truck winner Carson Hocevar on whether his middle-finger salute to Layne Riggs was a friendly or hostile gesture: @NASCARONFOX.”

In the video, Carson Hocevar appears unsure about how to categorize the gesture. He describes it as “somewhat friendly,” and adds that he doesn’t even fully remember the moment. He said he may have just wanted to “remind” Riggs of something, but clarified that there were no hard feelings between them. In his own words,

“I don't remember what I really did to be honest, but if anything, I just wanted to remind him of just like hey you're like… I guess I don't know. But at the end of the day, he did a really good job.”

“It's all friendly, and when I see him, sure we'll laugh about it,” he added.

Post-race inspections brought more controversy. Layne Riggs was disqualified for a bed cover violation under NASCAR Rule 14.4.9.A, which mandates proper sealing and material integrity throughout the race. As a result, Riggs was stripped of his runner-up finish and dropped to last place, officially giving Hocevar a cleaner win.

Carson Hocevar’s Truck to Feature WNBA All-Star Game Paint Scheme During All-Star Weekend

Carson Hocevar will promote the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game during NASCAR’s upcoming All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Spire Motorsports driver will pilot the No. 77 Chevrolet, which will feature a special yellow-themed paint scheme showcasing the Indy 25 All-Star Game logo on the hood.

The WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers. The promotional move is backed by Gainbridge, a primary sponsor for Spire Motorsports, and ties in with NASCAR’s visit to Indianapolis one week later for the Brickyard 400.

Sports business insider Adam Stern confirmed the promotional crossover on May 7. The paint scheme is an effort to bring more visibility to women’s basketball through a high-profile NASCAR platform.

This is not the first time basketball has found a place in NASCAR. In 2024, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark appeared on Josh Berry’s Cup Series car at Indianapolis. Back in 2004, Jeff Burton drove a car with NBA All-Star Game graphics at the Daytona 500.

Despite the attention, Carson Hocevar is not yet locked into the All-Star Race. Since he hasn’t won a points-paying Cup Series race, he must either advance through the All-Star Open by finishing in the top two or earn the final transfer spot via the Fan Vote. The All-Star Race weekend will run from May 16 to 18, with North Wilkesboro Speedway hosting the event for the third year in a row.

