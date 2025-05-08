Carson Hocevar all set to represent major WNBA event in Indianapolis

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar will promote the WNBA All-Star Game during NASCAR's All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. His #77 Chevrolet will sport a special paint scheme featuring the Indy '25 All-Star Game logo, which is set to take place at a Gainbridge-sponsored arena.

The WNBA All-Star Game is set to take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 19. The venue serves as the home court for the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever. Spire Motorsports’ primary sponsor, Gainbridge, is using next weekend’s NASCAR race as a platform to promote the Women’s All-Star Game.

NASCAR insider Adam Stern reported on May 7 that Carson Hocevar’s #77 Gainbridge Chevy will sport a special paint scheme to promote the WNBA All-Star Game. The scheme, featuring a yellow primary design, has the Indy 25 All-Star Game logo prominently displayed on the hood.

The NASCAR All-Star Race weekend is set for May 16-18, with North Wilkesboro Speedway hosting the event for the third consecutive year. This year's event introduces several new elements, including a "Manufacturer Showdown" and a promoter's caution, which has received backlash from fans.

Carson Hocevar has not qualified for the All-Star Race, as he is yet to win a points-paying race in the Cup Series. The 22-year-old will have to advance through the All-Star Open race, which precedes the main event on Sunday, May 18. The #77 Chevy can also advance if he manages to win the Fan Vote.

WNBA was featured in the NASCAR Cup Series last year, when Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark appeared on the hood of Josh Berry's #4 Panini Ford during the return of the Brickyard 400.

This year, NASCAR returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27, one week after the WNBA All-Star Game (July 19), at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Carson Hocevar owns up Texas Motor Speedway mishap

Carson Hocevar clinched his maiden Cup Series pole position at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend but couldn’t convert it into a strong finish. In the final stage, he crashed into RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece and ended up 24th, while Preece was classified 29th.

Hocevar took the blame as he had slammed Preece into the outside barriers, wrecking both cars. He conceded that he didn't anticipate the #60 Ford to be around him on the outside. He told Bob Pockrass after the race:

"I apologized to him and his guys, same with my guys, right? Just got in there and started to slide up, and he got to the right rear, and I was already crossing somebody’s wake and got tight from him on my door and the car in front.

"I mean I’m out of the gas and have wheel, and I just didn’t predict to be in that spot, to panic, or to have to change directions, you have to predict it, and I didn’t, I just didn’t predict he would get there if I’m being honest. That’s on me, I wrecked myself, right?"

Carson Hocevar has shown promising speed this season, but the #77 Spire Motorsports team has failed to convert the speed into strong results. This weekend's race at Kansas Speedway provides another opportunity for the team to fetch a solid result.

