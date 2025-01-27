Carson Hocevar gives his verdict on the Super Bowl result after the Chiefs’ win over the Bills

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar has delivered his unbiased verdict as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles after the former beat the Buffalo Bills. The 2024 Super Bowl will feature a battle between the Eagles and the Chiefs, who won 32-29 against the Bills.

In a tight game, Patrick Mahomes threw for 245 yards and scored a touchdown for the Chiefs, giving them the advantage at one point. As the Chiefs claimed victory, NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck posted a poll for the upcoming game at the Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Chiefs. He mentioned it would be "two bad choices" for most fans.

"Two bad choices for a lot of fans, but if you had to pick, who are you rooting for?" he wrote on X.

Trending

Replying to Gluck's comment, Carson Hocevar hoped for both teams to lose.

"hi jeff, i hope both teams lose. thanks," Hocevar replied.

Expand Tweet

Hocevar made his full-time Cup Series debut with Spire Motorsports in 2024. He participated in a few races in 2023 with Legacy Motor Club before being signed by Spire for 2024. He had a strong campaign and won the 2024 Sunoco Rookie of the Year award.

Carson Hocevar on his 2024 Cup Series campaign with Spire Motorsports

Looking back at the season, Hocevar mentioned that it was a strong run for him in 2024, along with his crew chief Luke Lambert. He finished within the top 10 six times throughout the season and was mostly consistent within the top 20 excluding a few occasions. His performance then earned him the Rookie of The Year title.

Speaking after the season, Hocevar said it was hard to guess if his performance would be consistent enough to earn him that title.

"I don't know if anybody would've guessed that I would be the most consistent rookie per se or put together a really strong whole year, but I feel like we could and everybody on our team did," Carson Hocevar said. "That's our strength. I was able to come in with Luke Lambert. Me and him had ran well in a Cup car before this year, so we knew we both can do it together."

Expand Tweet

Carson Hocevar spent little time in the Xfinity Series before his Cup Series debut. He raced at five different events in 2023 in the series. However, he had quite a run in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports, piloting the #42 Chevrolet truck for three consecutive seasons. He remained very consistent and won four races in 2023 with the team.

He will continue with Spire Motorsports in 2025, driving the #77 Chevy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.