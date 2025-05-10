Carson Hocevar opens up on “very productive” post-Texas talks with Ryan Preece

Despite wrecking with Ryan Preece at Texas Motor Speedway, Carson Hocevar doesn't hold grudges with the RFK Racing driver. Hocevar said he had a healthy conversation with his fellow competitor after exchanging their point of view.

On lap 237, Hocevar, driver of the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, was moving up the track off turn two, forcing Preece to the outside. The #60 RFK Racing Ford hit the wall before the two made contact and spun out.

The incident caused significant damage to the #77 car, but he was able to return to the race after coming to the pits. Meanwhile, the #60 car, along with the #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford of Cody Ware, had to retire with a little over 30 laps remaining.

Reflecting on the three-car wreck in the Würth 400, Carson Hocevar, who was the pole-sitter last week, said he and Ryan Preece had a good understanding of the situation after talking it out.

"I thought it was very productive. I thought he heard my point of view, and I heard his, right? I think we have a really good understanding to move forward," said Hocevar in a pre-race interview at Kansas Speedway (via Bob Pockrass on X).

The sophomore NASCAR Cup Series driver admitted not expecting the #60 Ford to be in his run, which resulted in disappointing consequences for concerned drivers.

"I just kind of explained my positioning of it, was... I just passed the #17 (Chris Buescher), and I really didn't expect the #60 to be a factor in the equation," he added.

"Just shocked me. I just explained that I wasn't trying to put him in a bad spot and be aggressive [...] That's on me for not predicting it... not expecting it." [0:38]

Carson Hocevar made it to the end and finished 24th. Joey Logano won his first race of the season, beating Ross Chastain by 0.346 seconds to the line. The top five finishers were completed by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Erik Jones.

"He'll have his day": Ryan Preece on Carson Hocevar after their wreck at Texas

After Ryan Preece was released from the infield care center at Texas Motor Speedway, the RFK Racing driver criticized Carson Hocevar. Preece described the 22-year-old as someone with no respect, saying the on-track antics would come back to bite him.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post by veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Preece said:

"He (Carson Hocevar) just seems to be proving me right over and again [...] I got ran into the ncefe by somebody that has no respect for his equipment, any equipment, and any other driver out there. He’ll have his day."

After the Würth 400 at TMS, Carson Hocevar improved his ranking to 17th, next to Ryan Preece, who stayed in 18th. Hocevar has scored one pole position, one top-five, and two top-10s, while Preece has had one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

The two drivers will face again for another mile-and-a-half race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday (May 11). The AdventHealth 400 (Kansas spring race) will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

