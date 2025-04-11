Carson Hocevar pens an emotional tribute on the heartbreaking loss of his ‘biggest supporter’

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar shared disheartening news via his X account. He revealed that his grandmother had passed away and uploaded two pictures with a heartwarming tribute message for her.

In the post, Hocevar shared that he drove to Michigan after NASCAR's Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway in the Goodyear 400. He was involved in two cautions during stage one of the race and went on to finish in P32. The first image featured Hocevar's grandmother's name on his #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1, and the follow-up picture showcased the latter holding his grandmother's hand.

Reflecting on the same, Carson Hocevar recalled a story from his childhood and wrote a heartfelt note for his grandmother:

"Unfortunately we lost my grand mother this week. I drove to Michigan after the race on Sunday to say my final goodbyes. Her favorite story to tell was when I was first born she held me for the first time and I saw her gold necklace and grabbed onto it and wouldn’t let go. That monday I wish I didn’t have to let go, but glad I got to hold onto her one more time."

"She was my biggest supporter and I know she’s not only in better place, but now won’t have to miss anything as she’ll be watching above us," he concluded.

The first image matches Hocevar's Chili's car, the one Spire Motorsports planned to run at Bristol Motor Speedway during the Food City 500 race scheduled for April 13, 2025. The Spire Motorsports driver has three starts at Bristol, and his best finish came during his rookie season in 2023 with Legacy Motor Club, where he finished 11th. Additionally, last year, during the second race at the 0.533-mile track, he secured his career-best start and qualified for the race in seventh spot.

Carson Hocevar opened up about his run with Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series

Earlier at the Goodyear 400, NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar was featured in a media day and touched upon his team's slow and challenging start in the 2025 season. He claimed the team has only secured one top-five finish this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March 2025.

The #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver also recalled and compared his last year's run at Darlington Raceway to this year's. During the 2024 season, he crashed out late in the race, but this year, he qualified 13th and finished the race in P32.

During the media day, Carson Hocevar stated (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

“We've improved a lot as team since that last race at Darlington where we qualified well, and I think we have a good chance to show speed in practice, qualify decent and have another good points day."

The Spire Motorsports driver ranks 30th on the Cup Series driver's points table with 118 points. He secured one top-five and one top-ten finish this season with an average start of 18.5.

