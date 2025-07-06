Carson Hocevar reveals the ‘biggest’ thing on his mind as the Chicago Street race faces an uncertain future with NASCAR

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar was featured in a pre-race interview with NASCAR journalist Dalton Hopkins ahead of Grant 165, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 6. During the interview, Hocevar shared his thoughts on the Chicago Street Course race.

Hocevar debuted in the Cup Series in 2023 with Spire Motorsports and Legacy Motor Club. He completed one event for Spire and spent the rest of the season with Legacy Motor Club, wrapping it up in P48. Following that, Hocevar landed a full-time seat with Spire in his sophomore season and wrapped the season in P21.

Reflecting on Carson Hocevar's experience on road courses, the journalist asked him whether NASCAR should race at the Chicago Street Course next year. Hocevar had an answer prepared for the question and revealed [00:38 onwards]:

"I mean, we have a lot of road courses. I mean, this works really well for me. In terms of Zeig Auto Group, they have crap, some dealerships down here and everything, and it works well for them. So for my racing, it works well that this race exists even though I'm not the fastest."

"But I would love to have Chicago land back, because I think we could have a lot better shop showing up to a Chicago area race and winning versus this one. But yeah, I think this event is super cool. So biggest thing for me is I want to see a street race still on the schedule. But I think one is enough. Is there a specific place, you'd like to see," he concluded.

Carson Hocevar is set to compete in the Challenge Two The Grant 165 at Chicago Street Road Course on Sunday, June 6, 2025. TNT Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and MAX will broadcast the 75-lap event live at 2 p.m. ET.

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar's journey in the 2025 Cup Series season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar had an unsatisfactory start at the beginning of the 2025 season. He qualified outside of the top 30 drivers in P33 for the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, and finished the race in P30. He then went to Atlanta Motor Speedway and wrapped up the event as runner-up, but fell to a P13 finish in the next race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver then made a comeback at Nashville Superspeedway, finishing one spot behind the winner, Ryan Blaney. Since then, he has been struggling on the track to land a solid finish. He wrapped up the Michigan race in P29, followed by the Mexico City race in P34 and Pocono Raceway in P18.

However, Carson Hocevar picked up the pace from the Atlanta Motor Speedway race last week, where he clinched a top-10 finish. Following that, he also qualified in the top five drivers for the upcoming Chicago Street Course Race.

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he's not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

