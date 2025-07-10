Carson Hocevar reveals spotter code word system that helps him avoid revenge moves on the track

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar was recently featured on former NASCAR Cup Series star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, the Dale Jr. Download podcast, on YouTube. During the episode, Hovcevar opened up about the spotter codes that help him maintain his cool on the tracks.

The 22-year-old debuted in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports and Legacy Motor Club in 2023. Then, he landed a full-time seat with Spire in 2024 and wrapped up the season in P21. Hocevar is currently competing in his sophomore season with the team in the series and has showcased some flashes of what he is capable of. However, he has yet to secure a Cup Series win.

Reflecting on the same, Carson Hocevar told Dale Earnhardt Jr. he had a bunch of codes to help him keep his cool on the track. Hocevar revealed:

"We have code words, just like when they think I'm like going to get ready to see red. Yeah. You know they they tell me, like, we have code words for everything now of just like, just to just click me out. I had a I had a stint where I was just like being unproductive on the radio, and so they, you know, the code word was "bubble goggles" because they were going to make me wear these bubble goggles and look like a on the way home if I was any more upper or just like was mouthing off to them." [01:15:36 onwards]

"Yeah. And um, after a few weeks I kind of fixed it because they would just, like, I'm just like, okay, yeah, you got it, man, like, perfect. And, um, you know, anytime you hear Superman, that's when I'm getting ready to tee somebody up or just go drive bonsai this thing four wide or six wide because I just got you know, I'm just, you know, just got used up or something happened. So Tyler Green will just be like Superman relax Superman I'll get here, man. And um, yeah, so we have we have a bunch of code words there that just you just kind of trigger for that," he concluded.

Carson Hocevar is set to compete in the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on July 13, 2025. TNT Sports, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 110-lap race live at 3:30 pm ET.

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar's sophomore full-time season so far in the 2025 Cup Series season

Former Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar had a slow start at the beginning of the 2025 season. He began the season with qualifying outside of the top-30 drivers at the Greatest American Race, the Daytona 500, and finished the event in P30. Then, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, he landed a P2 finish, but his form didn't last long as he fell to P13 at COTA.

Hocevar then went on a spree of bad luck and struggled to land a spot in the top-20 drivers. He then made his comeback at Nashville Superspeedway, where he missed the victory to Ryan Blaney and ended the event in P2. He then had a few tough races at Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono Raceway.

Then again, he made a comeback at Atlanta Motor Speedway, landing a P10 finish. During the 19th start of the season at the Chicago Street Course, he got involved in an accident and wrapped up the event in P35. Notably, Carson Hocevar ranks 21st in the Cup Series points table with 368 points to his name.

