Carson Hocevar revisits Larson's controversial finish as he throws a witty jab at Verstappen and Piastri’s Saudi Arabia GP disaster

NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar compared Chris Buescher and Kyle Larson's Kansas Speedway finish to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix's disaster on Sunday, April 20, 2025. The four-time world champion Max Verstappen and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri tussled at the start of the race, and Hocevar took the situation as a reference to Larson's incident.

Ad

As the start lights went off at Sunday's race, Piastri reacted faster than pole-sitter Verstappen and headed into turn one side by side. Despite not being in the lead, the McLaren driver controlled the inside line. Meanwhile, the Red Bull driver went off the track and released the brakes, running over the kerb, maintaining his lead. Additionally, the governing body slammed Verstappen with a five-second penalty for going off track.

In the incident shared by Carson Hocevar, Hendrick Motorsports driver, Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher were headed nose-to-nose to the final line at the Kansas Speedway on May 5, 2024. Earlier, the officials declared Buescher the winner, and the scoring monitors also showcased that he crossed the finish line ahead of Larson. However, later, the governing body reversed the decision and declared that the HMS driver crossed the finish line 0.001 seconds before Buescher.

Ad

Trending

Following the results, fans criticized NASCAR for having a crooked finish/start line at the track and argued with the governing body to declare Larson the winner. However, the sanctioning body defended itself, stating that the organization uses high-speed cameras with digital line overlay, which are more precise than paint.

The difference between the two drivers was next to none. Reflecting upon it, NASCAR driver Caron Hocevar hilariously compared this incident to the Piastri-Verstappen fiasco in the Saudi Arabian GP.

Ad

"nobody: f1: “i was clearly ahead. that was my corner,” wrote the Spire Motorsports driver.

Here's the image Hocevar compared:

Expand Tweet

Ad

After starting the race in second place, the Australian driver won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Meanwhile, pole-sitter Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen finished the race 2.843 seconds behind the McLaren driver.

Carson Hocevar opened up about his career with Spire Motorsports in NASCAR's top-tier racing series

Earlier during the Goodyear 400 race at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar was featured on a media day. He opened up about his team's unsatisfactory performance in the 2025 season.

Ad

Hocevar shared that his team has only managed to secure one top-five finish in the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Additionally, his teammate, Michael McDowell, clinched a pole position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Justin Haley landed a top-ten finish at the Homestead-Miami race weekend.

Touching upon the same, Carson Hocevar stated, via Speedwaydigest.com:

“We've improved a lot as a team since that last race at Darlington, where we qualified well, and I think we have a good chance to show speed in practice, qualify decently, and have another good points day."

Carson Hocevar ranks 25th on the Cup Series driver's point table with 157 points. He secured one top-five finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished as the runner-up. His teammate, the #19 Chevy driver Michael McDowell, ranks 19th with 174 points and one pole position. Meanwhile, the #7 driver, Justin Haley, ranks 23rd with 164 points and one top-ten finish in nine starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More