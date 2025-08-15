Carson Hocevar says his Watkins Glen clash with teammate Michael McDowell “didn’t seem that big of a deal”

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar was recently featured in an interview with NBC Sports and opened up about his clash with teammate Michael McDowell at Watkins Glen International. Hocevar and McDowell had multiple run-ins during the closing laps of the Go Bowling.

The #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver qualified eighth for the 90-lap race with a best time of 72.20 seconds and a top speed of 122.16 mph. Meanwhile, his teammate McDowell in the #71 Chevy was in sixth place with the best lap time of 72.18 seconds and a top speed of 122.19 mph.

Despite a good start, both drivers fell multiple spots and wrapped up stage one in P12 (McDowell) and P17 (Hocevar). This turned into an intense battle, and the drivers had a heated moment during the final laps of the 90-lap race.

They ran side-by-side, making contact repetitively. Reflecting on the same, Hocevar claimed it was better that he and McDowell didn't talk soon after the race.

“Maybe it’s best-case scenario that we’re both gone (from the shop this week). It didn’t seem that big of a deal to me. Either he made a mistake or misjudged and, obviously, turned me. Then we were just fighting for the last lap, the last corner. Felt that was plenty OK to do considering the contact. I could play defense for one corner to try to get the spot,” Hocevar said. (via NBC Sports)

Michael McDowell wrapped up the 90-lap race at 'The Glen' in P19, earning 18 points. Meanwhile, his teammate Carson Hocevar finished the race in P18, one spot ahead of McDowell, earning 19 points.

“Things like these are going to happen”: Austin Hill shared his thoughts on his contact with Michael McDowell

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill triggered a multi-car wreck at Watkins Glen International during the Xfinity Series race last Saturday. Hill took the blame for the incident with Michael McDowell and shared his thoughts on the same.

Reflecting on the incident, Hill stated:

"I was trying to get by the 88 (Connor Zilisch) as quick as I could because the 88 was driving away from us and thought that we could maybe have a shot at racing with him and racing for the win there,” Hill explained. “I had a massive run off the Carousel. I kind of thought I was trying to catch (McDowell) off guard and get to his left side.”

“Just two guys going for it. Nothing malicious, as much as everybody wants to sit there and try to make it more than it is. It was just two guys racing it out,” Austin Hill added.

Michael McDowell ranks 22nd on the Cup Series points table with 458 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured three top-ten finishes, two top-five finishes, and one pole position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 24 starts this season.

