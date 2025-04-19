Carson Hocevar sends a 3-word message to his fans after debut Rockingham stint for Fox

During the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice session at the Rockingham Speedway, Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar served as an analyst for FOX Sports. Reflecting on the same, Hocevar dropped a three-word reaction on his stint as an analyst on his X account.

The 22-year-old debuted in stock car racing in 2018 and competed in the ARCA Menards Series. He then moved to the Truck Series in 2019 and competed in two races for Jordan Anderson Racing. He landed his first full-time seat in the series with Niece Motorsports and won a championship title in 2023 with the team. Now, the driver competes as a full-time Cup Series driver for Spire Motorsports.

Following the Easter break, Cup Series drivers have a free weekend this week, and Carson Hocevar joined the NASCAR on FOX team for the Black's Tire 200 race held on Friday, April 18. He covered the practice session alongside Jamie Little and former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip. Later, he encapsulated his experience and dropped a three-word reaction (via X):

"that was fun"

Hocevar also revealed he will be competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the 2025 season under Spire Motorsports. He is set to get behind the wheel of the #7 Chevy Silverado with the first race scheduled at Texas Motor Speedway on May 7.

After the race, the Spire Motorsports driver will compete at Kansas Speedway, followed by Michigan International Speedway and Pocono Raceway. Additionally, Carson Hocevar has four wins, 33 top-10 finishes, and one pole position in 77 starts in five years in the Truck Series.

Former Truck Series champion Carson Hocevar gets candid about his stint with Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series

During the Goodyear 400 race at Martinsville Speedway, Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar was featured in a media day. The Chevy driver opened up about his team's poor performance at the start of the 2025 season. Hocevar claimed that he secured one top-five finish this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March 2025.

His teammate, Michael McDowell, secured a single pole position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished 16th. On the other hand, Justin Haley secured only one top-ten finish at the Homestead-Miami Speedway race, where he finished tenth.

Reflecting on the same, Carson Hocevar said (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

“We've improved a lot as team since that last race at Darlington, where we qualified well, and I think we have a good chance to show speed in practice, qualify decent and have another good points day."

The #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver currently ranks 25th on the Cup Series points table with 157 points. Meanwhile, Haley ranks 23rd with 164 points, and McDowell ranks 19th with 174 points.

