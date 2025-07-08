Carson Hocevar trolls himself over early exit from Chicago Street Race 

Carson Hocevar took a lighthearted jab at himself for wrecking out early in the Chicago Street Race. The Spire Motorsports driver owned up to his mistake and admitted that he 'turned in too early'.

Ad

Hocevar began his weekend with a brilliant third-place qualifying, but the streets of Windy City proved too demanding for the 22-year-old. On Turn 11 of the opening laps, Hocevar slammed into the outside wall and spun onto oncoming traffic, triggering a chain reaction that collected six other drivers.

On Monday, July 7, Hocevar shared an X post poking fun at his Chicago misfortunes.

"The fingers i am holding up are the amount of laps I completed. I am reminded, I wasn’t hired because of my road course racing, but still want to improve and p3 in qual showed that. Just taking it easy at the start and turned in too early and caught the barrier on apex," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a clip of the incident shared by NASCAR on FOX.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Victims of Carson Hocevar's seven-car pile-up included Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Riley Herbst, Daniel Suarez, Todd Gilliland and Will Brown. The result also marked a loss for Hocevar against his In-Season Challenge matchup, Tyler Reddick, who ultimately went on to grab third place.

Austin Dillon sounds off on Carson Hocevar after Chicago wreck

Austin Dillon was the first driver to get collected by Carson Hocevar's crash. Due to his tenth-place qualifying, he was also marked one spot behind Hocevar in the final result.

Ad

Miffed by the incident, Dillon immediately jumped on the team radio and took aim at Hocevar. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck shared an excerpt of the same on his x handle, writing:

"Austin Dillon on the radio right after wreck: "Carson Hocevar is THE biggest dumba** in the entire sport." "Everybody knows it, buddy." "He wiped out into 10 and just wiped out half the field."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking to the media post-race, Dillon voiced his frustration.

"A car spun in front of us on the first lap and it ended our day before we could even get it started. It’s a shame and I’m just at a loss for words at this point," he said, via NBC Sports.

This wasn't the first time Carson Hocevar has earned the wrath of his rivals. He spun out Ricky Stenhouse Jr. twice in three races, at Nashville Superspeedway and the Viva Mexico 250. Annoyed by the repeat offense, the Hyak Motorsports driver confronted Hocevar in Mexico and threatened to beat him up when they returned to the States.

Hocevar similarly spun out Ryan Blaney at Atlanta early in the season. While the Team Penske driver recovered from the spin, he missed out on a potential win after starting from pole. To make matters worse, Spire Motorsports mocked Blaney's loss to Hocevar in the In-Season Challenge at Echopark Speedway, prompting the latter to vow revenge on track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.