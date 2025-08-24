Carson Hocevar wildly laughs off Daytona disaster linked to Bubba Wallace’s Toyota after making a narrow escape

A dramatic wreck at Daytona International Speedway left multiple cars tangled up, including Bubba Wallace, but Carson Hocevar managed to escape the chaos. His radio chatter, captured during the race, showed how he responded in the heat of the moment.The video that showed this moment was shared by the account Basso488 on X. Reporter Jeff Gluck also posted about Hocevar’s radio response. Gluck’s post included the exchange where a member of Hocevar’s team praised the escape as a “hell of a save,” followed by Hocevar breaking into uncontrollable laughter.“HAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHA!”Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluckLINKCarson Hocevar radio chatter after he made it through the wreck: &quot;Hell of a save.&quot; Hocevar: &quot;HAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHA!&quot;The crash that he avoided came during Stage 1 of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Bubba Wallace, already locked into the playoffs, was caught up in the accident along with several other contenders. The incident began with contact on the frontstretch, which created a chain reaction across the field.After leaving the infield care center, Wallace gave his version of the accident to NBC’s Parker Kligerman. He explained that he was hit from behind and pushed into a bad position.Wallace pointed to contact from Kyle Larson’s No. 5 car and then movement from Joey Logano’s No. 22 that forced him into trouble. He admitted frustration but also took responsibility, calling it “just a crap deal” and acknowledging he was “okay” since his playoff spot was already secure.For Carson Hocevar, the wreck ended with a 34th-place finish. He was listed in the event as the driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. Looking at his season, Carson Hocevar sits 20th in the driver standings with 488 points, 351 points behind the leader.Carson Hocevar says he is not keeping track of rivalsCarson Hocevar’s aggressive driving has made him a talking point in NASCAR. Several drivers have voiced frustration over his style this season, but Hocevar insists he is not keeping track of who might be upset.This is his second full season in the Cup Series, and the 22-year-old has built a reputation for hard racing and occasional clashes. Alongside six top-ten finishes, Hocevar has also had multiple incidents that left other drivers frustrated. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is among those who have spoken publicly about run-ins with him.At Watkins Glen, Carson Hocevar clashed with Brad Keselowski and teammate Michael McDowell in separate incidents. Earlier in the year at Iowa Speedway, he made contact with Zane Smith, which ended Smith’s night. Smith later called him an “idiot” in frustration. Additional conflicts came in Mexico City, where Hocevar spun Stenhouse Jr., and at Nashville Superspeedway.In an interview with veteran NASCAR reporter Claire B. Lang, Hocevar explained how he views the criticism. Hocevar said,“I don’t take a head count of who’s frustrated with us or mad at us. You know, I think it’s constantly, you know, changing by the week at times,”When asked if NASCAR has helped him adjust or develop his image, he said the league has focused on making drivers more visible to fans. Hocevar explained,“They help us or have been a lot more vocal, at least, of trying to help us be in the spots we want to be in, different things like that to hopefully grow the sport, put more people in the stands.”Through 25 races, Carson Hocevar has yet to claim a win. However, he has posted six top-ten finishes, two top-fives, and one pole.