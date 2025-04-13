Carson Kvapil praises JR Motorsports after promoting Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt’s business brainchild

Carson Kvapil had high praise for JR Motorsports after scoring a career-best P2 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the SciAps 300 on April 13. Driving the No. 1 High Rock Vodka Chevrolet, Kvapil delivered a composed performance at the half-mile coliseum and expressed his gratitude towards the team and the Earnhardt family's flagship sponsor on social media.

The 21-year-old driver started the race in P3 on the grid and stayed inside the top 10 in both stages of the race. The run marked Kvapil’s third top-five finish of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, after Daytona and Darlington.

He recapped his journey through the Bristol race and wrote on X:

"What an incredible weekend at @ItsBristolBaby finishing P2! We rolled off P3 for the start. Not many cautions occurred during the race. For the first stage we stayed in the top 10 and finished P9. During the second stage we stayed in the top 5 and finished 4th. -"

In a reply to the post, he highlighted the experience of driving High Rock Vodka livery on #1 JR Motorsports SS Chevrolet.

"I enjoyed having the awesome @HighRockVodka paint scheme for this past weekend! I can’t thank my #1 @JRMotorsports team enough for all the support and hard work. Ready for Rockingham coming up this weekend."

The comment shows the second-generation driver's acknowledgment of the JR Motorsports crew for their continued support. For Kvapil, who is also part of the JR Motorsports late model development ladder, the backing represents more than just sponsorship. It’s a sign of growing trust within the organization.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, co-founded High Rock Vodka, which has served as a recurring sponsor across multiple JR Motorsports entries. The brand’s unique orange-and-white scheme stood out under the lights at Bristol and was previously praised by JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt on Instagram.

Carson Kvapil delivers career-best P2 finish in the No. 1 High Rock Vodka Chevy

Carson Kvapil pits during the NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol. Source: Getty

The SciAps 300 at Bristol was a test of consistency, with five caution periods and extended green-flag segments. Carson Kvapil maintained his position throughout Stage 1. He finished P9 after starting P3 and improved to P4 in Stage 2. He stayed in the top five throughout the final run, held his line in traffic, and sealed P2, 2.054 seconds behind race-winner Kyle Larson.

The Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned team saw a 2-3-4 place finish at the short track, with #7 driver Justin Allgaier finishing third and #8 Sammy Smith fourth. Larson dominantly took the chequered flag at Bristol after leading 277 of the 300 laps.

Carson Kvapil continues to be one of the brightest prospects under the JR Motorsports banner, with competitive runs across multiple track types. Currently sixth in the Xfinity standings with 257 points, he continues to prove himself as a serious contender in his maiden full-season campaign.

This was Kvapil’s best finish in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, matching his previous P2 at Dover last season. His performance at Bristol comes at a key point in his development as he prepares for the upcoming challenge at Rockingham.

