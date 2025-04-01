Kelley Earnhardt commends High Rock Vodka's 'bada**' paint scheme for Carson Kvapil at Bristol 

Former NASCAR Cup Series star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, recently shared her views on the new paint scheme of her co-owned team, JR Motorsports. Carson Kvapil is set to drive the car at the upcoming Bristol Motor Speedway event.

The paint scheme for the 300-lap event featured Dale Jr. and his wife Amy's co-owned vodka brand, "High Rock Vodka." The scheme matches the brand's logo color, and the side skirts were painted bright orange along with the #1 number. The #1 Xfinity Series Chevy also features High Rock Vodka branding on the front, side, and back.

Reflecting on the new paint scheme for the race scheduled a week later from the NASCAR tribute weekend race at Darlington Raceway, Kelley Earnhardt expressed her excitement and wrote on her Instagram story:

"Dang this scheme is bad**! Oh and the @highrockvodka is pretty bada** too!"

Kelley Earnhardt's reaction to the new paint scheme for the Bristol Motor Speedway race (Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller via Instagram)

The news was shared by JR Motorsports and High Rock Vodka's Instagram page. The joint post's caption read:

"It's High Rock Baby! Carson Kvapil will carry the High Rock Vodka colors for Bristol in April."

The Xfinity Series 300-lap SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, 2025. JR Motorsports will have four cars in the race, featuring the reigning champion, Justin Allgaier, followed by Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil, and NASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch. The team has also inked a deal with Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen to compete in the series in a few selected races.

"I feel like we owe it to the fans": Kelley Earnhardt on continuing the family legacy in NASCAR

In the 2025 season, Kelley Earnhardt and her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the NASCAR Cup Series after a long hiatus. The brother-sister duo entered the series as garage owners. The reigning Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, drove the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1 at the series' opening event, the Daytona 500, on February 16, 2025.

During an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, Mrs. Earnhardt-Miller opened up about continuing her family legacy in NASCAR. She aims to add new chapters to her family heritage in the sport and said [00:36 onwards]:

"Most of all, I feel like we owe it to the fans. We owe it to the fans of the sport to continue what really my dad built in his time. That's really when the sport gained its wings and just went flying through and growing. There's a responsibility for us to kind of continue to carry that on. I hope my kids are paying attention and they want to do the same thing when I'm too old to do this."

Kelley Earnhardt's son, Wyatt Miller, competes in the Limited Late Model Series and secured his first victory at Hickory Motor Speedway. The track is deeply associated with the Earnhardts, and Wyatt's great-grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, started the winning streak on the track.

