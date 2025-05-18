Chandler Smith calls out Motorsports reporter for excluding him from Top 5 pick post North Wilkesboro victory

Chandler Smith logged his second win of the season in Saturday’s Window World 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The victory brought him closer to Corey Heim (the current points leader) in the driver standings.

During a post-race media availability posted by reporter Steve Taranto on X (formerly known as Twitter), Smith called out renowned journalist Bob Pockrass. Pockrass, a motorsports reporter and on-air talent for FOX Sports, had previously revealed his top-five picks to win the Truck Series event. And Chandler Smith wasn’t among them.

Addressing Pockrass’ predictions, Smith said,

“Hey Bob, when you see this, that's what you get for not picking me as a top-five, Cheers!"

Smith is now second in the championship standings with 403 points to his name. 10 races into the 2025 season, the Front Row Motorsports driver has already bagged six top-fives and seven top-10s.

Smith‘s teammate, Layne Riggs, and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim fought hard alongside each other before Riggs sidelined his fellow racer by spinning him in Turn 1. Heim, who led a race-high 162 laps, fell back to P17 while Riggs delivered a runner-up finish.

Needless to say, Heim wasn’t happy with Riggs. He walked up to his fellow racer and said,“Look in the mirror and figure out this is why no one likes you. You're racing like a f***ing idiot. Calm down, or someone's going to take care of you.”Overall, it was a good day for Front Row Motorsports. Next up for the drivers is the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Scheduled for May 23, the 134-lap event will be televised on Fox Sports 1, 8:30 pm ET onwards, with live radio updates on NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chandler Smith faces backlash from fans for calling out veteran FOX journalist

While Chandler Smith walked away after calling out Bob Pockrass to conclude his post-race media session, fans did not let it slide. Some thought his comments were rude, while others felt that Smith got the win just because Corey Heim got ousted from the lead.

On that note, a fan commented on Taranto’s post, saying,

“Her Chandler, instead of being a douche, take care of your kids.”

Another said,

“I think he needs to leave Bob alone and look in the mirror on why he wasn’t picked-brother won because his teammate slide up into the real winner and caused him to wreck but what’s new since this is the truck series.”

Here are a few other reactions to Smith calling out Pockrass:

“He’s sooo hard to like,” a fan commented.

“Leave Bob alone, dammit,” someone added.

“Hey even your kids didn’t pick you for a top 5,” wrote another.

Notably, Bob Pockrass has not yet responded to what Chandler Smith said, or even what the fans commented on Taranto’s post.

