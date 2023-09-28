“Change the rules”: Joey Logano in favor of spicing up NASCAR rules annually to make it more interesting

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, veteran driver Joey Logano voiced his firm belief in the necessity of regular rule changes within the NASCAR series.

His proposal aims to inject new life into the sport, ensuring more exciting and dynamic races for both drivers and fans alike.

Logano highlighted the inherent challenge of NASCAR's spec car setup, emphasizing that all competitors possess identical equipment, leading to closely matched races.

Logano explained:

"When you have a spec car, everyone's got the same stuff, so they're gonna be close."

To break this deadlock, the Team Penske driver suggests a radical shift in downforce levels and the removal of the diffuser—changes that would essentially reset the playing field.

He said:

"So what you do to change it up some? I think change the rules. Take a bunch of downforce off of it. Get rid of diffuser."

The proposed adjustments, particularly the reduction of downforce, promise to be game-changers, demanding drivers and teams to recalibrate their strategies and techniques.

This shift, according to Joey Logano, would inevitably lead to a more varied and competitive field, ultimately resulting in more thrilling races.

He stated:

"That will be a massive change as far as car setups, and the field would be more spread out. And that creates better racing."

Joey Logano on F1 and Max Verstappen's dominance

Logano also drew a sharp contrast to the current state of Formula 1, where the dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull has led to a perceived lack of competition.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding such a scenario in NASCAR, where one car consistently outpaces the rest, potentially leading to predictable outcomes week after week.

Logano pointed out:

"You don't want to look like F1 where the one car is significantly faster than the rest of them, right? Then you have the same winner every week."

Joey Logano's proposal aligns with a broader call for innovation within the NASCAR community, where many are eager to see the sport evolve and adapt to keep pace with changing times. He believes that a change in the rulebooks might be the key to a higher quality of racing.

Logano concluded:

"I think that if you can change the rules up every couple of years, something big... it creates some separation in the field which ultimately creates better passes and racing."

While this proposal may face some resistance, with concerns over potential disruption and the need for extensive adaptation, Joey Logano's vision is rooted in a sincere desire to invigorate the sport and provide fans with a better experience.

As discussions unfold, it remains to be seen whether Logano's call for rule evolution will gain traction and become a catalyst for change in the world of NASCAR.