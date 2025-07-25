Chase Briscoe admires Denny Hamlin’s work ethic after teammate signs major deal with Coach Gibbs’ team

  • NASCAR
By Zarec Sanchez
Published Jul 25, 2025 22:07 GMT
Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin
Chase Briscoe (left) and Denny Hamlin (right) - Source: Imagn

Following Denny Hamlin's contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing, Chase Briscoe shared how his teammate works behind the scenes. Briscoe commended Hamlin's work ethic, saying the veteran driver puts in more hours for simulation training than any of the JGR drivers despite facing numerous challenges.

For one, Hamlin is dealing with the ongoing 23XI Racing-Front Row Motorsports lawsuit against NASCAR. He is one of the co-owners at 23XI, along with six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. The #11 JGR driver also recently welcomed his third child, which is something Briscoe, who has a three-year-old and a baby twin, can relate to.

After getting asked about what he was surprised about Hamlin as a teammate, the 30-year-old said in a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (via Frontstretch on X):

Trending
“Truthfully, how he works. From the outside looking in, you expect that he has a ton of distractions... from the 23XI stuff, obviously he has a lot going on at home, with three kids, and I can definitely relate to that. He's literally there more than probably anybody, as far as sim work.”
“Denny puts in, I would say, more sim hours than any of us at JGR. So I think that was the biggest thing I've been surprised by, and just by how analytical he is. Every meeting we have, he always has data to back up whatever he's talking about," he added [0:46].
Chase Briscoe admitted that Denny Hamlin's work ethic encourages him to do more for the JGR, a Toyota-affiliated team owned by former NFL coach Joe Gibbs. He explained:

“It's just very eye-opening... just how into the analytics and into the data he is. That's something I never really used in the past. So I'm trying to start doing more this year, just because I've seen that it makes a difference for him.” [1:09]
With the contract extension, Denny Hamlin is expected to compete for more seasons to come in the #11 JGR Toyota. He is one of the longest-tenured active drivers, along with Kyle Busch, who debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series a year earlier in 2005.

Chase Briscoe, meanwhile, is running his first season in the #19 JGR Toyota, the car previously driven by 2017 NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. He came off a four-year stint with Stewart-Haas Racing after the team closed its operations at the end of the 2024 season.

“He did a great job”: Chase Briscoe on losing to Denny Hamlin at Dover

Despite losing to Denny Hamlin with fresher tires at Dover Motor Speedway last week, Chase Briscoe applauded his teammate. He pointed out that Hamlin did a great job and is a good driver, as evidenced by the 58 Cup race wins under his teammate's belt.

Briscoe, who finished second behind Hamlin at the 'Monster Mile', said (via NBC Sports):

“He did a great job, obviously, there is a reason that guy has won nearly 60-something Cup races. Glad that we were able to have a good finish.”
Chase Briscoe (right) and Denny Hamlin (left) at Dover Motor Speedway - Source: Getty
Chase Briscoe (right) and Denny Hamlin (left) at Dover Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

In addition to Briscoe and Hamlin's 1-2 finish, Ty Gibbs crossed the finish line in fifth place, giving Joe Gibbs Racing a strong weekend. However, their other teammate, Christopher Bell, had a weekend to forget after spinning out while battling Hamlin for the lead with eight laps remaining. Bell eventually finished in 18th place.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
