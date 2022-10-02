Chase Briscoe aims to replicate what 'all the guys around us in points' do at NASCAR Talladega race

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe has been going through an impressive Cup Series season so far. He marked his first career appearance in the postseason this year and is in a comfortable position to qualify for the next playoff round. The 27-year-old will now participate in the YellaWood 500, which is just a few hours away from being green-flagged at Talladega Superspeedway.

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway, Briscoe revealed his plans, saying that he will look to repeat what other championship contenders will do during the race.

Briscoe said:

“If we qualify up front, then you probably have to try to get some points while you can. You know, if you qualify towards the back, then it’d probably change your strategy. The problem is we’ve kind of got to do what all the guys around us in points do. You know, if they all try to ride around in the back, then we probably need to try to ride around in the back. But if they’re all up there trying to mix it up trying to get points, then we need to do the same thing. We just need to try to match what they’re doing.”

Chase Briscoe will return to the track this weekend, where he is yet to improve his skills. He has made nine appearances in the Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway and had a track-best finish of 11th on April 25, 2021. Briscoe has a young NASCAR Cup Series career and it will be interesting to see how the #14 driver fares this weekend at Superspeedway.

“I was kind of glad we ended up fifth” – Chase Briscoe on his pole position

Driving the #14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, Chase Briscoe qualified ninth for Sunday’s second race of the Round of 12 at Talladega Superspeedway. Speaking to the media, Briscoe said he is happy with his pole position and claimed that he is more prepared to race well than in the qualifying race.

Briscoe said:

“I’m happy with how it is. I don’t think any of us expected to qualify that well, truthfully. We were definitely more prepared to race well rather than qualify well, so I was really surprised that first round. When I knew we had the potential to get the pole, honestly, I was kind of glad we ended up fifth. I think we have a really good car and it’s just a matter of putting it all together.”

Catch Chase Briscoe at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

