Chase Briscoe calls NASCAR Talladega race 'the most racy race from start to finish'

2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff contender Chase Briscoe seemed surprised after the sport visited Talladega Superspeedway yesterday. The Yellawood 500 saw the driver try and take on the 1.66-mile-long behemoth that is Talladega and crowned a winner in the process, which turned out to be Hendrick Motorsport's Chase Elliott.

Back in the Stewart-Haas Racing camp, Briscoe felt the 500-mile-long race was an intense affair as the drivers pushed each other on the flat-out superspeedway. The lack of single-file running during the 188 laps of the race meant drivers had to stay alert at all times, with the possibility of a wreck looming over their heads.

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng Top-10 for the No. 14 to close out Talladega. Top-10 for the No. 14 to close out Talladega. https://t.co/P06yR67GIU

Chase Briscoe explained how it felt to drive on the oval from behind the wheel of his #14 Magical Vacations Planner Ford Mustang and said:

“It was tame in the sense there was no wreck, but I think that was the most racy race from start to finish. We barely ever ran single-file, and these cars it’s so hard to make up ground. It seems like track position is such a big deal and you’ve got guys pushing so hard, just trying to maintain the lane that they’re in. I guess from my side of things it was really racy because you’re never really riding around. You’ve got to go so hard all the time and shove the guy in front of you.”

Chase Briscoe ultimately finished in P10 after 188 laps around the Lincoln, Alabama track, keeping him in P8 on the playoff driver's standings table.

Chase Briscoe explains what the Next Gen Cup car feels like while bump-drafting

27-year-old Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chae Briscoe elaborated on what the new 2022 cars felt like on the Talladega Superspeedway. On a track where momentum is key, Briscoe elaborated on how the car reacted when the pack bump-drafted each other, especially when receiving pushes from the rear, and said:

“I was figuring with how out of control these cars are when you get pushes from the back, especially the big ones we were having there towards the end I figured something was gonna happen. I’m glad there wasn’t anything happening, but it was kind of a surprise to me. They’re still out of control being pushed. I didn’t feel like I was as out of control as I have been the first three races, but they’re still a handful to drive when somebody is shoving you. I was definitely surprised we didn’t see a big wreck.”

NASCAR @NASCAR



@ChaseBriscoe_14 The last driver above the #NASCARPlayoffs elimination line heading to the ROVAL? The last driver above the #NASCARPlayoffs elimination line heading to the ROVAL? @ChaseBriscoe_14 https://t.co/Wd4SpH4KIV

Chase Briscoe was not the only driver to be thankful for a major incident not happening as the pack raced hard at Talladega. Watch the Mitchell, Indiana native race on Charlotte Roval next weekend for the Bank of America Roval 400.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far