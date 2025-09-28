Chase Briscoe cites Penske's example eyeing better teamwork following Loudon clash between JGR teammates 

Chase Briscoe has weighed in on the on-track feud that took place between his teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs last week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Currently in his maiden season with Joe Gibbs Racing, the Mitchell native believed that things would be better going forward.

While it wasn’t the best example of teamwork that the Joe Gibbs Racing duo displayed, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano worked in perfect sync en route to Blaney’s third win of the season and Logano’s sixth top-five of the 2025 season. Impressed by their chemistry, Briscoe told Frontstretch (2:30):

"Look at Penske right? They’re probably the best example of just how to help each other out. They know that the more they can help each other the better it’s going to be for all of them. It’s something that truthfully we probably haven’t done the greatest job at." (2:30)

Being the longest-tenured driver without a championship, Hamlin was racing for his maiden titular win. Gibbs, despite being his teammate, raced him hard to the point where he got spun out of the race. Many thought that it was unnecessary, and Hamlin himself said that he wanted the JGR leadership to step in and take charge. He even called out Gibbs on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

Several team meetings later, Hamlin admitted that he might have taken things too far during his rant on his NASCAR podcast. Things seem better now, and their teamwork should be on point over the following weeks, much like the Penske guys at New Hampshire.

Highlighting that, Chase Briscoe further stated:

“I certainly think that things will be different going forward for us, you know, just the teammate side of things, just trying to make it easier for all of us, right?...It's unfortunate that stuff has to happen, but typically, when you have to have tough conversations, you know, things are normally for the better going forward.” (1:56)

While Gibbs’ day ended early, Denny Hamlin was able to salvage a P12 finish. Briscoe finished 10th, marking his 16th top-10 this season. Hamlin still has a 27-point cushion on the cutoff line, while Briscoe has a 12-point advantage.

Next up for the drivers is the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway. The 267-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, September 28. Fans can watch the race on the USA Network (3 pm ET) or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

Chase Briscoe hopes to 'execute' after Kansas pole

Chase Briscoe celebrates winning the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series race. Source: Imagn

Chase Briscoe won the pole, adding to his seventh pole win of the 2025 season. He was the only driver to run a lap in under 30 seconds during qualifying. Briscoe will be joined by Denny Hamlin on the front row, with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott making the second row.

For Briscoe, track position was going to be crucial at Kansas, as he said in a statement, as quoted by Toby Christie:

“Tomorrow, track position is going to be a big key, and for us to start out front and be able to get stage points is the biggest component of these Playoffs, so as long as we do our job and execute, at least the first stage we should get points and hopefully keep it up there all day long.

“We’ve been really solid. We haven’t run outside the top-10 in the Playoffs yet, and we’re on the cutline, that’s the crazy thing,” he added.

Chase Briscoe can also win the race and directly qualify for the next round. So far, Ryan Blaney is the only driver to have successfully made it to the Round of 8, courtesy of his win in New Hampshire.

