Chase Briscoe claims he 'just can’t have a bad day' at NASCAR Talladega race this weekend

Never having been able to breach the top-10 at Talladega Superspeedway, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe heads into this weekend's second Round of 12 race with a 'must-win' mindset. Yellawood 500 marks the NASCAR Cup Series' return to the Lincoln, Alabama track as anticipation for the race builds up over the week.

Talladega Superspeedway, or "Dega," as it's often nicknamed, is the largest and longest oval on the sport's calendar, measuring 2.66 miles. Known for its high-speed, high-stakes racing, Talladega is a place where you either win or you more often than not end up crashing out. Over the years, the track has seen numerous big pile-ups, referred to as 'The Big One' by commentators and fans alike.

Stewart-Haas Racing



and the No. 14 team fought hard all day at Texas to earn a P5 finish after starting 30th.

Sitting four points below the cut line for Round of 8, Chase Briscoe rued how he cannot afford to have an off-weekend in Alabama if he plans on advancing to the next round. He said:

“Things happen so fast and it’s easy to end up in someone else’s mess, so I can’t make mistakes that are going to take us out of a chance to win and lock in or just have a good finish. I think our strategy is the same for the next few races, just run our best race and don’t do anything that can take us out of it. If it ends in a win, that’s great, but we really just can’t have a bad day.”

Chase Briscoe

The #14 Magical Vacations Planner Ford Mustang driver also touched upon the unknowns of speedway racing and how he felt going into the race. He said:

“I’d like to say that I feel good about it, but there are so many unknowns. You never really know what you’re going to be up against. This weekend will be pretty similar to what we faced last weekend, just in terms of trying to avoid all of those things happening around us. I feel like I’ve gotten better at superspeedway racing over the years and we kind of saw that in the Daytona 500, but there’s not much you can control in these races.”

Yellawood 500 goes live from Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 2:00 pm ET on USA Network.

Chase Briscoe outlines his NASCAR 2022 Round of 12 expectations

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe feels optimistic heading into Yellawood 500 this weekend after his P5 finish in Texas last Sunday. The #14 Ford Mustang driver elaborated on what he needs to achieve to stay in contention for the Round of 8 in the playoffs after last weekend's race and said:

“This keeps us in the ballgame, being 4 points out. Talladega, anything can happen. We just need to be like we were going into Bristol where we can be within 10 points. We gotta be within reach going into the Roval.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Watch Chase Briscoe try and maximize his playoff contention this Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway during the Yellawood 500.

