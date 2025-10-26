Chase Briscoe drops a hilarious comment as Tyler Reddick chops off his signature mullet for final two races

Chase Briscoe was jealous after Tyler Reddick chopped off his mullet look ahead of the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway. Reddick, who has sported the hairstyle for a while now, decided to get rid of it after a winless NASCAR Cup Series season and try a new look for the final two races of the season.

He posted a short video of his son and his wife, Alexa, trimming his hair on Instagram with the caption:

"Mullet was no luck to us this year 👎🏼 Giving the new look a shot with 2 races left in the season 🤣"

Joe Gibbs Racing's Briscoe commented on the post and wrote:

"Jealous you can grow hair like that 😂"

Chase Briscoe comments on Tyler Reddick's post - via @tyler_reddick on Instagram

Reddick has had a frustrating NASCAR Cup season. He logged just under 15 top-10 finishes but could not find victory pace. The 23XI Racing driver was eliminated from the playoffs in the Round of 12 after falling 15 points short by the end of the elimination race at the Charlotte Roval earlier this month.

"Having my Britany moment. Didn't win no races. Shave my head," Reddick said during the video.

Meanwhile, Briscoe has had the opposite arc. He delivered a breakout season with three wins and 7 front-row starts. His strong qualifying run produced several poles. He also collected 15 top-five finishes and is leading the Cup points standings with two races left.

The NASCAR Cup Round of 8 elimination race is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm CT on Sunday, October 16. Reddick qualified in 14th place for the Xfinity 500. On the other hand, Briscoe will start in 9th after securing his career-first Championship 4 spot after winning last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Chase Briscoe going into Phoenix stress-free after his third 2025 Cup season win

Chase Briscoe secured his first-ever Championship 4 berth with a last-lap pass at Talladega last Sunday (October 19). The win was his third of the season and first at a superspeedway.

Briscoe collected his first win at Pocono. The No. 19 Toyota driver led 72 laps and beat teammate Denny Hamlin at The Tricky Triangle, which also took away his stress of making the Cup postseason.

"I feel totally different. Even going into next week, like I'm not stressed or feel any pressure at all. I felt a ton going into, you know, Pocono and just leading up to that point. So, yeah, it's kind of all icing on the cake at this point," Chase Briscoe said (4:28 onwards).

Briscoe also thanked Ty Gibbs, who had pushed him to the win last weekend, with 108 beers.

