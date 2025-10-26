Ty Gibbs receives 108 beers from Chase Briscoe as “small payback” for Talladega

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe recently showcased his gratitude to his teammate Ty Gibbs for assisting him in advancing to the Championship Four race. Gibbs appreciated his teammate for sending him a surprise gift and shared a story on his Instagram account.

The #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver worked on his teamwork skills and displayed a selfless act during the Talladega Superspeedway race. The YellaWood 500 was held on October 19 at the 2.66-mile trioval track, and Gibbs pushed Briscoe to the victory.

Chase Briscoe qualified second for the main event but lost multiple spots in stage one. However, he quickly recovered in stage two and secured the stage win. Later, during the overtime restart, Hendrick Motorsports drivers had the command of the race. While leading the race, Kyle Larson fell short on fuel. He disrupted the flow of the race, giving Bubba Wallace the lead.

Following that, Chase Briscoe found an opening and went for the lead. Ty Gibbs was behind him and pushed Wallace out, giving Briscoe a clear path ahead. Reflecting on that, the #19 Toyota driver praised his teammate in the post-race interview and now surprised him with a gift package.

Briscoe sent 108 Coors Banquet beers and a new boat from his sponsor, Bass Pro Shops, to Ty Gibbs. Along with a handwritten note saying:

"Ty, Couldn’t get the real boat but hopefully this and the beers will be a small payback for last week. -Chase. P.S. Let me know what kind [of] fishing poles.”

Ty Gibbs appreciated Briscoe's efforts and replied:

"Thanks @chasebriscoe 🍻👊🏻😆"

Chase Briscoe sent beers and model boat to his teammate (Source: @tygibbs via Instagram)

Both Briscoe and Gibbs are set to compete in the Xfinity 500 scheduled for Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Martinsville Speedway. Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports drivers will give a tough battle to JGR's Christopher Bell to advance to the Phoenix race.

“Not been a great teammate”: Dale Jr. got candid about Ty Gibbs' run-in with his teammate Denny Hamlin

In September, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs had a run-in with his teammate Denny Hamlin during the New Hampshire Speedway race. Reflecting on the same, Dale Earnhardt Jr. called out the #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download.

On lap 110 of the 301-lap race, both Hamlin and Gibbs went neck-to-neck for the 11th spot. Following that, while the #11 Camry XSE driver was exiting turn four, he made contact with Gibbs and left him spinning on the track. The NASCAR veteran was furious about the non-playoff-qualified teammate for putting up a fight and affecting his chances to advance.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. closely analyzed the situation and shared his perspective:

"Was it necessary for Denny to wreck him into the wall? Yeah, probably not. But damn it, gotta look at Ty [Gibbs]'s history. He's not been a great teammate at times."

As a result, Ty Gibbs' day resulted in a DNF and wrapped the 301-lap race in P35. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line in P12, and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney took home the victory.

