Chase Briscoe drops hilarious reaction on his Iowa Speedway analogy involving Team Penske’s Austin Cindric

On Friday, August 1, Chase Briscoe spoke with the media and recalled a joke he shared with Austin Cindric about Iowa Speedway's repavement. He compared the track's evolution to that of a high school sweetheart who has changed over time, and couldn't help but poke fun at his own 'terrible analogy'.Iowa Speedway underwent a partial repave last year, reducing its racing lanes from three or more to around 2.5. The repavement, which was done to avoid the formation of potholes, has received mixed reviews from drivers.Reflecting on the same, Briscoe spoke with Iowa reporter Lindsey Burrell and said:&quot;Joking with Cindric, it's a terrible analogy, but I told him I was like, 'man, it's kind of like, like that really hot girlfriend you had in high school or something. Then you see her like the 15 year reunion and she just doesn't look the same.' It's kind of like that same thing. It's the same girl. It just, she looks different 15 years later.&quot;&quot;It's kind of the same thing whenever we come here now. It's still that same old Iowa that I fell in love with, it's just different now,&quot; he added.Chase Briscoe found humour in the interview and shared it with the following caption:&quot;😂&quot;Briscoe has a good track record at Iowa Speedway, recording an ARCA Menards and an Xfinity Series win in 2016 and 2019, respectively. However, the then Stewart-Haas Racing driver slipped to a 28th-place finish in last year's Cup Series race at Iowa.As such, he hopes for yet another repave to restore the track's original charm.&quot;It took a lot of that character out of that place. The groove that you run and the line that you run are now totally different. It's bittersweet, but I think it has the potential to get back there if they ever repave the whole corner,&quot; he said via Desmoinesregister.com.Chase Briscoe is coming off the heels of a pole in last week's Brickyard 400. He'll look to repeat the feat and extend his momentum at Iowa this Sunday. Fans can watch the 350-lap event on USA and HBO Max at 3:30 p.m. ET, or listen to radio updates via SiriusXM, channel 90.Chase Briscoe's crew chief loses cool during pit road miscue at IndyDespite starting on the front row, Chase Briscoe finished 18th in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Moreover, Briscoe missed his mark during a Stage 2 pit stop and earned the scorn of his crew chief, James Small.NASCAR reporter John Newby shared the radio interaction on his X handle, writing:&quot;Way too f***ing far away from the wall, Chase,&quot; James Small says after the pitstop. Chase Briscoe had won Stage 1 before the pit road mishap. Bubba Wallace went on to win the race, while the JGR driver walked away with 29 points to his name. He currently ranks eighth in the drivers' standings with five poles and an average finish of 14.