"Hopefully, we can seal the deal this year" - Chase Briscoe 'excited' to be racing in front of his home crowd at Indy

Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Chase Briscoe will return to his hometown track this weekend to try and become the first Indiana-born driver to take the checkered flag at Verizon 200 at the Indiana Motor Speedway (IMS) on Sunday.

The Verizon 200 at The Brickyard is set to roll out this weekend at the IMS road course, and Briscoe will be on track to represent Stewart-Haas Racing in his #14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang. Last weekend at Pocono Raceway, he drove his #14 car to a P15 finish after starting the race from P29.

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to his hometown, the 27-year-old will be seen in action twice this weekend, first on Saturday in the Xfinity Series followed by the Cup Series on Sunday.

In a recent interview, Briscoe expressed his excitement on returning to his home track. He said:

“Yeah, hopefully. It’s nice to be home. Every other weekend I feel like I’ve got to get my GPS out just to figure out where I’m going, but this place I obviously know where I’m going. It’s nice to be home. I’ve got a lot of family here and a lot of friends here this weekend, so it was definitely close last year.”

He continued:

“Hopefully, we can seal the deal this year. I’m just excited to be home. I’m gonna stay up here throughout the week after and just drive up to Michigan. I’m looking forward to being up here finally. I’ve had this one circled on the calendar for a long time and I’m just glad it’s finally here.”

The Indiana native had a decent performance in the first three road course races of the season, finishing P30 at Circuit of the Americas, P13 at Sonoma Raceway, and P14 at Road America, so it will be interesting to see how he fares this weekend at IMS.

Chase Briscoe’s performance at the Indiana Motor Speedway road course

Chase Briscoe’s track record at the 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is impressive. He won the Xfinity Series’ Pennzoil 150 in 2020.

During last years’ trip to the IMS Road Course, Briscoe played a key role in the end that ended up in quite a bit of chaos with Denny Hamlin and Briscoe having an argument on pit road.

Catch Chase Briscoe at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

