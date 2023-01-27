Chase Briscoe extends his contract with Stewart-Haas Racing

Chase Briscoe has signed a multi-year deal with Stewart-Haas Racing to continue driving the team’s #14 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. The upcoming 2023 Cup season will be his third season with the team.

On Thursday, Stewart-Haas Racing announced that Chase Briscoe has signed an extension with the team. While they haven't revealed the length of the contract, the deal locks the #14 Ford Mustang for the 2023 NASCAR season and beyond.

The 28-year-old driver enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 where he won his first Cup race at Phoenix Raceway. He also made the Round of 8 in the playoffs and finished the season in ninth place in the Championship standings with six top-5 and ten top-10 finishes.

Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14 Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng Carrying the tough legacy of the No. 14 for years to come. Carrying the tough legacy of the No. 14 for years to come. https://t.co/PmVndIAQTy My first two years I’ve always felt like I’m driving Tony and Clint’s car when I climb into the 14. Finally feel like it’s “mine”, so excited and thankful to be given the opportunity to continue the legacy of the 14 for many years to come with @StewartHaasRcng ! 🖊️ 🖊️🖊️ twitter.com/stewarthaasrcn… My first two years I’ve always felt like I’m driving Tony and Clint’s car when I climb into the 14. Finally feel like it’s “mine”, so excited and thankful to be given the opportunity to continue the legacy of the 14 for many years to come with @StewartHaasRcng! 🖊️ 🖊️🖊️ twitter.com/stewarthaasrcn…

Speaking about Briscoe’s deal, Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart said:

“Chase has made the most of every opportunity and the proof is in the results. Keeping him at SHR was a priority and we’re proud to have him in our racecars for many more years to come.”

Chase Briscoe has been associated with Stewart-Haas Racing since 2018 with a part-time ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. SHR promoted Briscoe to the Cup Series in 2021 after he his breakout 2020 Xfinity season that saw him win a season-best nine races and finish fourth in the championship.

"It’s huge to have stability" - Chase Briscoe on his contract extension at Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Briscoe elaborated on his feelings after signing the multi-year agreement and claimed he is happy to continue racing with Stewart-Haas Racing. Briscoe said:

“It’s huge to have stability, with my team and my partner. It just gives you more confidence. Stewart-Haas Racing is where I want to be for a long time. It’s the place I’ve known longer than anywhere else in my NASCAR career.”

He continued:

“SHR has such a great group of people, from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series, and they’ve all just guided me in the right direction. From drivers to crew chiefs to crew members, they’ve always had my back, and that’s been a huge help – just having people believe in you.”

Catch Briscoe will be in action at the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

