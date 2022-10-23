Chase Briscoe feels 'penalties need to be severe' for incidents like Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson clash

Ahead of Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Chase Briscoe opened up about NASCAR’s recent suspension of Bubba Wallace Jr. The 23XI Racing driver was barred from Sunday’s Cup race for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Briscoe said that the rising retaliation in NASCAR’s three series had grown out of control and penalties needed to be severe for incidents like the Wallace Jr. and Larson wreck. Retaliation has been a serious issue that NASCAR is dealing with this season, with drivers either seeking payback on the track or after physical confrontations.

Going into Homestead-Miami Speedway, Chase Briscoe stated that in the last few years, retaliation has grown out of NASCAR’s hands because drivers felt comfortable doing certain things. The 27-year-old said:

“I don’t think I’ve ever wrecked anybody on purpose so I don’t think I have to worry about the repercussions of it, but I definitely think that the penalties need to be severe. We’ve seen, I feel like over the last couple of years, it kind of got out of hand a little bit just because I think guys have felt comfortable to do certain things and know they’re probably not going to be major repercussions.”

He continued:

“I think they’re trying to get the ball back in their court to where they have a little more control probably. Which I think is probably needed because it has gotten out of hand. Look at how we race at the end of these road course races, there’s just no respect a lot of times, things like that.”

“Homestead is a place I definitely know how to get around” – Chase Briscoe

Ahead of Sunday’s race, Chase Briscoe said that Homestead-Miami Speedway is a track where he has a positive experience and feels that he is going to perform better at this venue.

He also mentioned how the lack of grip was a surprising factor last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Subsequently, he was also concerned as the Homestead-Miami Speedway has less grip compared to the Las Vegas track.

Briscoe said:

“Homestead is a place I definitely know how to get around, but I feel like we’re going to have to be better. I don’t think we expected the tires to get so worn out at Las Vegas and to be slipping and sliding around as much as we were. It gets a little concerning because Las Vegas has way more grip than Homestead does, so we’ll have to work on some things, but I think there’s a lot we’ve probably learned from last weekend that we can apply.”

Catch Chase Briscoe at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second Race of 8 on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

